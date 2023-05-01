GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 15, Lexington 11: Sophomore Brooke Lomasney had a career high seven goals and netted her 100th career tally to lift the Tanners (7-3) at home under the lights. Ally Bettencourt scored four times with two helpers, Madi Barrett had two goals and three assists and Mckenna Forni chipped in with two goals and two assists while Caitlin Snow made five key saves.
Masconomet 22, Danvers 9: The Chieftains (10-1) shut out Danvers in the second half while scoring 11 unanswered goals to pull away for the win. Emmy Clark had seven goals and five assists, Taylor Bovardi had seven goals and six assists, and Bella Juliano added four goals in the win. Sarah Bernier (2 goals) and freshman midfielder Violet Malinowski (goal, assist) also played well while sophomore defender Mia Sorpol chipped in a goal as well.
Bishop Fenwick 18, Arlington Catholic 4: The Crusaders cruised behind five goals and an assist from Breanna Genzale. Frankie Herbert added four goals and one helper, Molly Sullivan had three goals and two assists, and Kylie Bloom had two goals. Ruby Cahill, Hannah Bettencourt, Lauren Woods and Kayla Carlin had the other goals.
Swampscott 16, Winthrop 2: The Big Blue improved to 6-2 behind five goals from Avery Laundry and four from Coco Clopton. Sophia Ciciotti, Abby Eichler and Brooke Waters each added two goals while Lilly Johnson had one. Defensively, Lilah Caplan made 10 saves.
Ipswich 17, Triton 2: The Tigers picked up a big CAL win behind Kayden Flather's five goals and one assist. Carolyn Bailey added a hat trick, Allie Wile had a hat trick with two helpers, Halle Greenleaf had one goal and seven assists, Lyla Greenleaf added a goal and three assists and Estelle Gromko had one goal and two helpers. Ella Stein, Tayrn Desmond and Jayne Krause each chipped in one goal as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 15, North Reading 8: Despite being closely guarded, Evelyn Bernard still managed seven goals, an assist and 11 draw controls as the Generals (5-4) won on the road. Dylan Whitman (3 goals) and Maisie Leland (1 goal, 3 assists) contributed to the attack as well as Stewart Bernard (2 goals), Emma Happel (1 goal), and Hannah Ciriello (1 goal). Avery Nistl added an assist and played well defensively along with Elizabeth Ireland, Grace Glidden, Claire Veenema and goalie Ava Vautour (6 saves).
SOFTBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Greater Lawrence 2: Eighth grader Molly Degnan got her first win on the mound, allowing three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts, and also helped herself offensively by going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI to send the Generals to victory. Leadoff hitter Bella Fazio, a junior, helped Hamilton-Wenham overcome an early 2-0 deficit by going 3-for-4 at the plate as well as handling seven chances at shortstop. Senior catcher Sara Gross also had a big day at the dish by going 2-for-4 with two RBI for the winners.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles made it 10 straight wins to start the season with victories by Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0), Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-0), Alex Melville (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Luke Free/Wes Ross (6-0, 6-0) and Boris Kouzminov/Wade Evitis (6-0, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0: Jost Eggerbrechy set the tone at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, and the rest of the lineup followed for the Magicians (6-2). Matt Sherf (6-0, 6-1) and Etan Farfel (6-0, 6-0) were winners as were the teams of Jayden Janock/Luke Miller (6-1, 6-0) and Jimmy King/Ben Zaltsman (6-0, 6-1).
Beverly 3, Rockport 2: The Panthers prevailed behind victories from Matteo Quattrocchi (6-1, 6-3) and Ryan Dunleavy (6-4, 1-6, 6-2) with the first doubles team of Liam Timpone/Luca Pasquarella winning 7-6, 6-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Clippers shaded the Generals (7-1) in a battle of Cape Ann League unbeatens. Winning for H-W were Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-3) and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) while the first doubles team of Sienna Gregory and Abby Simon played extremely well in a 6-7, 7-5, 1-6 defeat.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lynnfield 2: The Crusaders (5-1) swept doubles action behind Aofie DeClqrcq/Liz Champagne (7-5, 6-3) and Lacey Murphy/Ari Summa (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) while Gwen Schroeder won in singles play, 6-4, 6-2.
Swampscott 3, Danvers 2: In her first match as a varsity player, freshman Ava O'Donnell and fellow frosh Ana Eccles battled for 2 1/2 hours before prevailing at second doubles, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3, to give the Big Blue the victory. Laine Foutes won at second singles (7-5, 6-2) for Swampscott, as did Victory Quagrello and Anna Ratner at first doubles (6-4, 6-3).
Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0: Winners for Marblehead (4-1) were Pauline Geissler (6-1, 6-1), Andrea Potvin (6-0, 6-0), Samara Dosch (6-0, 6-1) plus the teams of Reese Friedman/Lani Gilmore (6-3, 6-3) and Hannah Atkinson/Amelia Singer (6-0, 6-1).
Beverly 5, Peabody 0: Singles wins by Adeline Kontos (6-1/6-0), Rebecca Curley(6-3/6-4), and Emily Jeremiq (6-0/6-1) pushed the Panthers to 4-3 overall. Doubles victories were earned by Abby Ruggieri & Hannah Minasian (6-1/6-3) and Grace Adams & Bridget Schroter (7-5/6-0).
Masconomet 5, Saugus 0: The Chieftains won all five matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores behind Kendall Skulley, Nina Klink, and Teagan Skulley in singles, as well as the doubles teams of Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, as well as Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, KIPP Academy 1: Captain Jake Fritz set a school record for kills in a single match with 30 to help the Witches take a 25-27, 26-24, 25-15, 25-13 victory. Fellow captain Alexander MacTaylor also played well with six aces, three kills and some strong serving.
Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0: Senior Ryan Lovasco had 12 kills, three aces and two blocks to help the Hawks win 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. Senior Ryan Cole added a dozen kills of his own, sophomore Barrett Cross handed out 28 assists and junior libero Bruno Santos totaled 15 digs.
BASEBALL
Shawsheen 13, Essex Tech 3: Junior Andrew Skory led the Hawks (4-6) with two hits and two RBI and sophomore Cole Waterman also delivered two hits at the dish. Jordan O'Malley punched out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings of work.
St. John's Prep 19, Malden Catholic 7: Nick Lembo went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored to rally the Eagles (5-4), who trailed 7-1 but scored four times in each of the last four innings. Junior captain Cam LaGrassa hit a 2-run homer and had five RBI, Will Shaheen had three hits, Johnny Tighe tripled and Henry Hebert struck out seven over the last three to take the win.
Triton 3, Masconomet 2: Luke Kelly threw 5 2/3 strong but the Chieftains (9-1) hit into three doubles plays and were knocked from the unbeaten ranks. Gabe Fales drove in both runs for Masco.
Boston Collegiate 12, Salem Academy 6: The Gators (7-4) faltered late in the game despite a two-hit, two RBI effort by Kegan LeClare, who also struck out 13 batters over six innings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 9, Lynnfield 5: Ryan Orroth had 12 big saves in net and his teammates turned some hustle plays into unsettled goals late to pull away for the win. Captain Henry Right and Eliot Donovan (assist) each scored three times for the Tigers (now 3-2), with Will Harrington adding a goal and two helpers. Louis Harrington and Griffin O'Brien also scored in the win, with Finn Wright and Spencer McDavitt picking up solo assists.
Masconomet 13, Danvers 4: Will Mitchell had a goal plus a season high five assists while goalie Richard Jacavanco stopped 14 shots as the Chieftains (4-7) won for the third time in their last four games. Mike Rossi (3 goals, assist), Miles Mireault (2 goals, 2 assists), Griffin Halecki (goal, 3 assists), Jack Wexler (2 goals), Colten Russo (goal, assist), Will Carey (goal), Owen McNally (goal) and Leo Loutoulas (goal) all provided offense for the winners.
Danvers received a pair of goals from Lucas Rotker and Colby Dunham (who also had an assist). Goalie Dan Vatousios made five saves before leaving with an injury in the second quarter; Connor Harvey came in and stopped six shots.
Essex Tech 14, Shawsheen 12: Huge faceoff wins from Hadden Amico enabled the Hawks (8-3) to erase an 11-10 fourth quarter deficit, and Bryan Swaczyk's goal with 40 seconds left sealed a big league win. Fisher Gadbois (3 assists) and long pole Armani Booth both had four goals for Essex Tech with Swaczyk adding three goals and an assist. Dominic Tiberii (2 goals, 2 assists), Matthew Tavares (goal, assist), Josh Heath (2 assists), Timothy Tavares (assist), and Ryan Colbert (assist) also got on the scoresheet. Goaltender Damian Biersteker preserved the victory with 16 saves in net.
Pingree 13, BB&N 6: Behind four goals and two assists from Dylan Feeks, the Highlanders shot out to a 10-1 lead and held on for their 13th win in 14 games. Riley McClure (2 assists) and Mekhi Taylor both had three goals, with Bodie Cannata (2 assists) adding two and Quinn Donovan won. Max Becker finished with 10 saves between the pipes, and Colin McLoy was victorious on 17-of-23 faceoffs.
St. John's Prep 14, Xaverian 8: Alex Perault, Nate Jones and Nick Schibli were defensive standouts on the night while Jimmy Ayers had four goals and two assists offensively to keep the Eagles (11-1) rolling along. Harlan Graber (3 goals), Lucas Verrier (2 goals/assist), Matt Morrow (2 goals), Cam McCarthy (goal/2 assists), Nate Jones (goal), Rowan Mondello (goal), Jake Vana (3 assists) and Luke Kelly (assist) all found their way onto the scoresheet; Chris Esposito won 13-of-24 faceoffs; and Gavin Kornitsky made nine saves in net.
North Reading 11, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Will Stidsen had the Generals' goal, with Ben Woods making 12 saves in net.
Lynn 12, Salem 7: Will Cuevas and T.J. McCarthy each netted a pair of goals for Salem in their road setback under the light at Fraser Field. A.J. Alessi, Miguel Arcila, and Jayden Cannon also scored for Salem, with Alessi dishing out two assists and goaltender Vince Milano making 14 saves.
Winthrop 10, Swampscott 9 (OT): Down three goals five minutes in, the Big Blue rallied to take the lead with a minute to play before visiting Winthrop tied it, then won it with the man advantage in overtime. Jason Codispoti had three goals and an assist; Christian Urbano contributed two goals; Liam Keaney scored once and had three helpers; Carson Palmer, Ronan Locke and Jason Rothwell had solo goals; and Liam Herlihy dished out two assists. Goalie Timmy Sheehan finished with a dozen saves.
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 97, Winthrop 40: Double-winners DeAnna Figueiredo (low and high hurdles) and Cali Abbatessa (shot put, discus) powered the Falcons (3-2). Other first place finishers were Arianna McNulty (2-mile), Lily Delafano (100), Emma Eagan (mile), Georgia Prouty (400), Courtney Hinchion (800), Sabina Sturgeon (200), Olivia Page (triple jump), Chloe Hertigan (high jump) and the 4x400 (Prouty, Hertigan, Olivia St. Pierre, Bobbi Serino).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 4, Eastern Conn State 1: Kyle Grabowski's 2-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie the No. 5 ranked Endicott (31-5) topped the defending Division 3 College World Series champions. Nicholas Cannata (5 2/3, six strikeouts) and Chris Jenkins combined to limit Eastern Conn. to four hits. John Mulready of Peabody had two hits and an RBI for Endicott and Nic Notorangelo went 2-for-4 with an RBI.