BASEBALL
Marblehead 8, Hopkinton 4: Chris Cannuscio came on for the final 2 1/2 innings and allowed only one hit as the No. 29 seed Magicians (14-8) knocked off the No. 4 seed on the round in Division 2 first round action. Marblehead built a 5-0 lead after two and led 8-2 though 5 1/2 with two big RBI from Matt Mahan plus run producing hits by Bodie Bartram (2-for-3), Riley Schmitt (2-for-4), Brooks Keefe and Shane Keough.
Starting pitcher Drew Whitman went 4 2/3 to earn the win and helped himself with an RBI and Stefan Shepard doubled. Marblehead travels to No. 22 Westfield for the Sweet 16.
Hamilton-Wenham 15, Ipswich 1: Lefty Gian Gamelli struck out all nine batters he faced to make sure the Generals (12-9) got by their rivals in Division 4 first round play on the turf at Endicott. Offensively, Aiden Clarke had four RBI and Alec Cote had three hits with a double and H-W scored nine runs between the fifth and sixth to blow the game open. James Day scored four times, Harrison Stein drove in two and Tate Fitzgibbons (RBI), Jack Cooke and A.B. Label threw out of the bullpen to send H-W out West to Monument Mountain for the Round of 16.
Ipswich (6-13) got a pair of hits from Dylan York with the run scored by Jeremy Lathrop and Drew Lane collecting an RBI.
Fairhaven 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: The No. 9 seed Crusaders made it a one run game on Nick Villano's RBI and had bases loaded in the seventh but couldn't force the tying run home in a D3 first round upset loss. Fenwick (15-6) managed only three hits, all singles, by Villano, Cormac Heney and Josh Scali. Captain Michael Geissler took a tough loss on the mound as he struck out 10 batters and only walked three.
Milford 2, Beverly 0: The Panthers (15-6) were held to just one hit (off the bat of catcher Noah Staffier) on the road against the No. 11 seeded Scarlet Hawks in Division 1 playoff action. Lefthander Noah Guanci struck out six and scattered five hits in the complete game effort but Milford plated a pair on a walk and two hits in the first and it was all they needed.
Holliston 3, Salem 1: Though the Witches had a one-run lead with two outs in the sixth, Holliston rallied got the game tied on an error and then took the lead with a clutch 2-run single to oust the NEC Lynch champs in Division 2 first round action. Riley Fenerty pitched exceptionally for Salem, striking out seven with only two walks in a 5 2/3 inning effort with no earned runs allowed. Salem got the lead in the fifth when Julian Ortiz doubled and came around to score while Jack Doyle, Fenerty and Sandy Arrendell also had hits for the Witches (16-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
Walpole 10, Masconomet 6: Colin Dillon stopped 14 shots in net and Owen McNally produced a pair of goals at the other end, but it wasn't enough as the Chieftains (8-11) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the Division 2 state playoffs. Will Mitchell and Mike Rossi both contributed a goal and an assist for the winners, with Cooper Easley and Griffin Halecki also scoring and Miles Mireault and Jack Wexler earning assists.
Hingham 15, Beverly 6: The fifth seeded Harbormen scored the game's first 11 goals and proved to be too much for the Panthers (12-6) for a second straight year in the opening round of the Division 1 state playoffs. Gavin Lawrence scored four goals for the Orange-and-Black, with Matt Maloblocki and Mason Simpson also scoring. John Maloblocki and Simpson each had one assist, and goalies Colby Vaccaro and Matteus Lucrezia had four and three saves, respectively.
Barnstable 10, Peabody 2: In a Division 1 preliminary round playoff game, the Tanners (9-10) weren't about to keep up with the hosts offensively in a season ending setback.
Bedford 18, Essex Tech 4: Despite four goals from leading scorer Fisher Gadbois (79 goals, 125 points) and 21 saves from goalie Damian Biersteker, the Hawks (14-6) bowed out of the Division 3 state playoffs in the first round. Assists for Essex Tech went to Timothy Tavares (2), PJ Norton, and Dom Tiberii.
Lynnfield 17, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Ben Woods stopped nine shots in the first quarter and 21 over three frames, but the Generals saw their season end at 4-15 in a Division 4 first round loss. Lucas Hunt and Charlie Burns were the goal scorers for Hamilton-Wenham, with Morgan Glovsky picking up an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 22, Nashoba 5: The Chieftains cruised in their Division 2 opener getting some great contributions from Ava Gauvain (goal), Elizabeth Shoemaker (goal) and Violet Malinowski (assist) in the win. Masco, seeded sixth, will host No. 11 Ashland, a 10-5 winner over Marblehead, in the next round.
Bishop Fenwick 17, Bishop Stang 3: The Crusaders rolled behind four goals and three assists from Hannah Bettencourt and a hat trick with four assists from Breanna Genzale. Kayla Carlin added three goals and an assist, Kiley Bloom and Frankie Herbert each had two goals and two assists, Molly Sullivan had two goals and one assist and Bella Nobel chipped in one goal. Fenwick will head to No. 3 Cohasset on Wednesday.
Swampscott 17, Dedham 5: Abby Eichler (3 goals, 4 assists) and Brooke Waters (4 goals, 3 assists) each had seven points while Coco Clopton added five goals and one assist as the Big Blue improved to 13-4 with their first round Division 3 state tournament victory. Avery Laundry (2 assists) and Sophia Ciciotti each had three goals in the win, with Lilly Johnson and Fiona Keaney also scoring. Riley Johnson picked up an assist while goalies Lilah Caplan (7 saves) and Vivian Schaffnit (1 save) also played well.
Ipswich 17, Belchertown 2: The Tigers (16-1) rolled into the Division 4 Sweet 16 thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Carolyn Bailey (3 goals, 1 assist), Ella Stein (3 goals, 1 assist), Halle Greenleaf (2 goals), Estelle Gromko (2 goals), Keira McPartlin (2 goals), Allie Wile (goal, assist) and Kayden Flather (goal, assist) all had multiple points in the win. Lucy Donahue, Lucy Winthrop and Jayne Krause added single tallies, with Ashton Flather making nine saves in net. Top-seeded Ipswich will host No. 17 Monomoy in the Round of 16 next.
Weymouth 17, Peabody 3: The Tanners (13-6) season came to a close in the Division 1 first round. Caitlin Snow was terrific in net despite the final score, making 14 saves on the day. Angelo Fabbo and Jordyn Petijean both played well, as did Siobhan Smith (goal), Brooke Lomasney (goal) and Ally Bettencourt (goal, assist).
Westwood 20, Beverly 6: The Panthers (13-6) season came to a close in the Division 1 first round despite two goals and two assists apiece from Joselyn Silva and Lily Shea. Lauren Caley added a goal and an assist while Samantha Sprissler also scored. Defensively, Madeline Reynolds was strong in net, making 11 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 0: The Chieftains (17-0) rolled behind singles wins from Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Nina Klink (6-1, 6-0) and Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0). Doubles victories went to Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-3, 6-1) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-0). Masco will face the winner of Bishop Fenwick and Minnechaug in the state quarterfinals next.
Acton Boxborough 5, Beverly 0: Great play at first doubles by Abby Ruggieri and Clea Shumria highlighted the afternoon for the Panthers (9-9) against the second seeded Colonials.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 5, Xaverian 0: The Eagles (19-1) continued to impress, getting singles wins from Paul Neal (6-0, 4-6, 10-4), Jack Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) and John DeAngelis (6-1, 6-1) to advance to the Division 1 state quarterfinals. They'll face the winner of BC High and Newton North at home on Thursday (4 p.m.). Also winning on Monday were the doubles teams of Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) and Mark McDuffee/Luke Free (6-2, 6-0).
Wayland 5, Swampscott 0: A loss to Division 3's No. 1 seed ended the Big Blue's campaign at 10-7.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Westfield 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks lost in the Division 2 first round against the top seed, finishing the year 12-7.