BOYS SOCCER
Marblehead 1, Masconomet 0: Isaiah Pina scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Harrison Curtis to give the Magicians a stunning upset win on a rainy afternoon. Pina's decisive marker came on a low shot to the opposite corner off a breakaway. Defensively, Jonathan Brodoefel, Mason Lohan, Colin White and Riley Schmitt all had strong games, as did midfielders London McDonald, Harrison Curtis, Luke Miller and Jack Burke. Keeper Rory Zampese made some terrific saves to preserve the shutout.
For Masco (15-3), which outshot the Magicians in the setback, Christian Shaffer, Jason Karas, Steve Ralph, Thomas Downs, Jack Wexler and Ara Scarpaci all had strong games.
Peabody 0, Beverly 0: The NEC rivals battled to a scoreless draw on a damp and wet Monday afternoon. For Peabody (now 12-2-3), Kyle Lobao, Eli Loring, Yanni Pappas, Mike Sablone and Hugo Countinho all played well, with keeper Paul Drillon coming up with some nice saves to secure the shutout.
Saugus 5, Swampscott 1: Andrew Freger scored the Big Blue's lone goal in the NEC setback.
Gloucester 3, Danvers 1: Bradley Piscatello's lengthy goal in the 44th minute made it a 2-1 game and the Falcons battled until the final whistle, but they were ultimately unable to come out on top.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 1, Marblehead 0: Amanda Schneider finished a feed from Lauren Boughner in the last minute of the first half and the unbeaten Chieftains (15-0-1) held off the Magicians (now 7-4-5). Marcy Clapp posted the shutout in net for Masconomet and outstanding defense by Lily Podgurski and Kylie DuMont helped her keep it.
Swampscott 3, Saugus 1: Laine Foutes had a goal and an assist and the Big Blue (9-5-2) avenged a loss from earlier this season with a solid performance. Victoria Quagrello and Sam Ward also scored with Mia Schena earning one assist. Keeper Lilian Gosselin made 12 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 0, Bishop Fenwick 0: Lucy Stevens made five saves in net for her first shutout while Ella Maloblocki, Liz Wilder, and Elliot Lund each stepped up defensively for the Panthers (now 6-8-2). Keira Day, Cerys Murphy, Sophie Rogers, and Lily Shea were all standouts in the midfield, with Noelle McLane, Brooke Davies, and Kyla Hart-Perron played well on offense.
Meg Donnelly stopped three shots for Fenwick (now 10-2-4), with teammates Zoe Elwell, Rayne Millett, Holly Delaney, and Kate McPhail all playing well in the stalemate.
Ipswich 5, Rockport 0: Abbie Allen didn't have to make a single save to pick up her eighth shutout of the season as the Tigers (8-7 rolled). Casey Davis had a pair of goals in the victory, with Kayden and Ashton Flather both finishing with a goal and an assist. Halle Greenleaf also found the back of the Vikings' net while Chloe Pszenny had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Grace Sorensen finished with 17 kills, a dozen digs and eight aces as the once-beaten Tigers downed their arch rivals, 25-12, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13. Addison Pillis added six kills, four blocks, two digs and two aces in the win; Carolyn Bailey added 21 serve receptions, eight digs and five assists; Kendra Brown added 16 assists, four digs and three aces; and Tess O'Flynn had 11 assists to go with five digs and two aces for Ipswich (now 15-1).
Peabody 3, Swampscott 0: Lizzy and Isabel Bettencourt combined for 17 kills while Thais Rosa had four as the Tanners (15-3) swept their way to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-24 triumph. Kaya Grabowski and Gabby Martinez each had two kills for the winners and Abby Bettencourt finished with 27 assists.
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
Boston College 5, Endicott 1: Sophomore Kyle Rosa had five saves in a strong showing in net as the Gulls (10-4-4) lost to the host Eagles in their first-ever game against a Division 1 opponent (and Power 5 school). Codan Foley was credited with the Endicott goal after his throw in ultimately resulted in an own goal against BC.