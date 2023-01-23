GIRLS TRACK
Marblehead 71, Peabody 15: The Magicians toppled the shorthanded Tanners Sunday to create a three-way tie with Beverly atop the Northeastern Conference standings and a tri-championship for the dual meet season. Among the event winners for Marblehead were Keira Sweetnam (high jump, 5-3), Cat Piper (2-mile, 13:26), Devin Whalen (hurdles, 9.34), Ava Machado (dash, 7.73), Juliet Birchfield (600, 1:52), Cate Trautman (300, 44.02) and Marren Potter (mile, 6:04). Marblehead also downed Saugus 81-5.
Nicole Ofurie won the shot put for Peabody (28-09) and Jane Haight won the 1000 (3:30). The Tanners held off the Sachems, 53-25, with additional wins by Chloe Toda (mile), Kayley Bunn (hurdles), Ava Champigny (2-mile) and Cailyn Buckley (600).
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 47, Peabody 39: Isaac Gross (9:49) led a sweep of the 2-mile and the Magicians took down Peabody on Sunday at New Balance track. Also winning for Marblehead were Alex Hersey (hurdles, 8.68), Thomas Carlson (dash, 7.05), Ryan Thompson (1000, 2:38) and Sebastian Pantzer (300, 37.73).
For Peabody, Declan Smith won the mile (4:52) while Bruno Correia was first in the 600 (1:33), Jacob Richards won the shot put and Hannigan Senfuma won the high jump.
Both Marblehead (79-6) and Peabody (81-4) defeated Saugus as well.
WRESTLING
Panthers win pair: In a weekend quad, Beverly topped Marlborough, 57-15, as well as Concord-Carlisle, 48-31, while being narrowly bested by Minnechaug, 45-33. Among the notable winners via pinfall were Liam Donnelly (113), Elias Mayes (170), Nathan Barry (120), Tristan Gold (132), Connor Day (220) as well as decision victories by Juan Williams (152) and Gino Sicari (182).
SWIMMING
Ipswich drops two: In a weekend meet, the Ipswich girls lost a razor thin decision to the North Reading/Wilmington co-op, 78-77, while the Tiger boys fell to the same opponent by a 69-24 score.