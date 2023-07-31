AMERICAN LEGION (JUNIORS)
Marblehead/Swampscott 11, Middleboro 10: Michael Collins came on for the final five outs and closed the door to keep Post 57 alive in the 17u state tournament. Chase Groothios' RBI single in the bottom of the sixth brought across the go-ahead run and the Mariners scored seven in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 10-6 lead.
Nick Berube had two hits and two RBI, Adam Sparacio had three hits and scored three times, Caden Ross also had three hits, Connor Correnti had three RBI and Nate Lee also went 3-for-3 and scored twice.
Marblehead/Swampscott now plays an elimination game on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.