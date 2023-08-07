NORTH SHORE BASEALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 2, Northeast Tide 1: Luke Marshall struck out 14 in a 2-hit, complete game effort as Swampscott won Game 3 of the best-of-five set to stay alive in the NSBL semifinals against the top-seeded Tide. The Sox plated both runs in the second with Esteban Paula (2-for-4) driving in a run and Jefferson Jimenez knocking home the other.
Peabody Champions 4, North Shore Phillies 3: Tyler Petrosino's solo homer tied the game in the fifth and Payton Palladino sent the go-ahead run home with an RBI single as No. 2 seed Peabody took Game 3 of the best-of-5 set to move within a game of another trip to the NSBL finals.
Zach Begin picked up the save with the win going to Ty Fitzgerald, who tossed four frames and fanned five. Hunter Wilichoski had three hits for the Phils and Kyle Gauthier fanned nine in the complete game effort.