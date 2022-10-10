BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 5, Danvers 0: Steve Ralph scored twice and assisted on another to keep the Chieftains unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play. Jack Wexler added a goal and an assist for the winners, who also got goals from Thomas Downs and Jack Fiedler in addition to assists from Jason Karas (2) and Matt Sheehan. Gavin Dupuis, Christian Shaffer, and Marco Russo were other standouts for Masconomet.
St. John's Prep 1, BC High 0: Graham Kramer, a junior, had the game's only goal 10 minutes into the second half as the Eagles (10-0-1 overall) improved to 5-0-1 in Catholic Conference play. Senior captain Will Minor assisted on Kramer's goal, with classmate Yianni Andrikopoulos stopping five shots in net. Junior midfielders Aithan Bezanson and Jake Vana were other standouts for St John's Prep.
Swampscott 2, Winthrop 0: Max Mandee and Chris Urbano had the goals while Szymon Wabno and George Spellios earned the assists in the Big Blue's shutout victory at home.
Salem Academy 2, St. Joseph Prep 2: Henry Shehaj scored in the first half off an assist from Blaise Nkwetta before Nate Brown tied the game late in the second half for the Navigators (5-6-2). Atej Njinju assisted on Brown's tying strike.
Beverly 2, Marblehead 0: The Panthers scored in the first half and got another from Ian Visnick later in action en route to the victory. For Marblehead, which outshot Beverly in the setback, center mid London McDonald had a strong game while Mason Lohan stepped up defensively.
Ipswich 0, Lynnfield 0: The Tigers improved to 6-5-2 on the season by going on the road and coming away with a point against a twice-beaten Pioneer club.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 0: A second half goal from freshman Nick Stein helped the Generals (6-2-2) earn two points in West Newbury.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 1, St. Joseph Prep 1: Becca Ulcena's goal helped the Navigators (5-5-2) earn a draw, as did a solid nine save effort from Cindy Shehu in net.
Swampscott 2, Winthrop 1: Laine Foutes had both goals for the Big Blue (5-3-2) with Samantha Ward setting up each of the two tallies with assists. Keeper Lilian Gosselin also had a nice game in net for the winners.
Pentucket 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Generals (6-5) dropped a heartbreaker when the Sachems netted the game-winning goal with only two minutes left to play. Tessa Hunt had H-W's goal on a header from a free kick from defender Maddy Wood and senior Chloe Gern had a very strong game on defense.
Lynnfield 5, Ipswich 0: The home setback dropped the Tigers to 2-8-2 overall.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Saugus 0: Thanks to their fourth consecutive shutout, the Panthers (6-5-1) climbed over the .500 mark as Amelia Massa and Cerys Murphy each made one save in net. Noelle McLane and Brooke Davies both netted two goals for the winners, who also received assists from Lily Shea, Kyla Hart-Perron and Jenn Pelletier.
Swampscott 7, Peabody 0: Coco Clopton had a 4-point night (goal, 3 assists) while teammate Maxine Wald scored twice to power the Big Blue to the shutout win. Sawyer Groothius, Olivia Baran, Avery Laundry and Lucy Brown also scored for Swampscott (4-4-3), with midfielder Brooke Waters, Samantha Demady, and Laundry all earning assists. Lilah Caplan garnered the shutout in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Beverly 1: Camryn Wettstone had a match high 18 kills and Vanessa Latam finished with 23 assists and four aces as the Chieftains outlasted their hosts, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25. Sydney Draper contributed 17 digs, Katherine Faddis had four aces, and Abby Filmore had two blocks for Masconomet, which improved to 11-3 with the win.
The Panthers got 15 digs from libero Abby Amoroso, with right side hitter Nikki Erricola adding 13. Maddie Carter, a senior middle blocker, added six kills and had zero errors on 11 attempts while also contributing four blocks.
GOLF
Peabody 38.5, Winthrop 33.5: Mason Clickstein (7.5-1.5), Jon Oliveri (6.5-2.5), Sam Oliveri (6.5-2.5) and Trot Smith (5.5-3.5) were all victorious for the Tanners on the road at Winthrop Golf Club.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham finishes 10th: At Saturday's Bay State Invitational, Ben Rich (35th) and Clark Glidden (36th) had strong performances to lead the Generals to a 10th place finish in the Boys Varsity A Race. James Regan, Jack Creilsen, Isaac Jones, Robert Baum, and Nathan Breed also ran well for H-W.
GIRLSS CROSS COUNTRY
Madden paces Hamilton-Wenham: Sophomore Charlotte Madden had another excellent showing for the Generals, placing 30th overall at the Bay State Invitational's Girls Varsity A Race. Classmates Mira Fleming and Phoebe Fallon were other standouts.