GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet 110, North Andover 25: With five of the top six finishers overall, the Chieftains cruised in the latest competition at Bradford. Junior Charlotte Hill was second overall in 25.64 (.14 seconds off the winning time) while freshman Amanda Schneider was third overall (26.22) followed by Megan Riley (26.91), Nicole Schneider (27.20) and senior captain Ava Pelletier (27.31).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 43, Shawsheen 33: The Hawks officially earned a postseason berth for the first time in five seasons, improving to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play in the process. Junior guard Hailey Roach led the offense with nine points while senior point guard Synclair McGovern added eight and junior center Bryanna Grant scored seven more. Junior Mollly McLeod (5 points) had a terrific outing on defense for Essex Tech as well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 56, Triton 40: Anthony Forte scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Luke Roan added 13 points and nine boards as the Tanners (now 9-4) prevailed in a non-league matchup. Colin Berube (8 points, 5 rebounds), Shea Lynch (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), Danny Barrett (6 points, 5 steals) and Nick Soper (6 points, 4 assists) all contributed to a well-balanced Peabody attack.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 7, Haverhill 2: Senior captain Eli Feingold scored three times while junior Jacob Aizanman recorded his first career goal as the Headers (now 5-5-1) potted the game's final six goals to win on the road. Connor Jalbert, Aidan Ryan and defenseman Lyndan Dyer also lit the lamp for Marblehead, with finished with 56 shtos on net. Chris Locke, James Caeran and Jalbert all posted two assists while single helpers went to Hayden Leveroni, Cam Patrick, Kyle Hart, Drake Wyman and Ryan. Goalie Nick Peters finished with a dozen saves.
Latin Academy 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Liam Heney put the Generals (now 6-6) up early with his third goal of the season, assisted by Mate Tardi and Lucas Hunt. A second period power play goal that would've given the hosts a two-goal advantage was waived off, however, and the visitors made the most of their nine shots on goal by tallying three times over the final 21 minutes of play. Hamilton-Wenham's lines were buzzing for most of the night, but were unable to finish their offensive chances, highlighted in particular by Heney and Aidan Clarke.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Suffolk 2: The No. 10 ranked Gulls (12-4-1) edged the Rams thanks to Samantha Fantasia's eventual game-winner in the second period. Sami Barletta also scored along with Jacy Kuhlman and Bailey Thieben stopped 24 shots with 12 of those coming to hold the lead in the third.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 61, Gordon 53: Ami Rivera had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Cara Andreotti had 13 even though the Scots dipped to 5-12 with the loss. Madison Wynbeek also contributed a double-double with 12 points and a like number of boards.