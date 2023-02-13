GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet finishes perfect: The Chieftains (12-0) locked up a fourth consecutive North Shore Ski League title and unbeaten season by topping Andover (90-45) and Haverhill (101-34). Senior captain Charlotte Hill, the defending state champion, led the way while sophomore Amanda Schneider was close behind. Nicole Schneider, senior Lauren Downs and Nora Duval also had excellent slalom runs.
North Andover 72, Hamilton-Wenham 63: Freshman Evie Bernard was first overall while sister Stewart Bernard was second in the dual meet even though the Knights' depth was enough to take the race. Avery Nistl (6th) and Emma Ryan (7th) had solid showings while Sophia Happel finished 11th and her older sister, senior co-captain Emma Happel, was 14th.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 34, Boston Collegiate 28: In overtime, Salem Academy went the distance to advance to the Mass. Charter School Athletic Association semifinals. Cindy Shehu and Kianny Mirabal Nunez were the leading scorers and Cristal Pujols (six points) made a late, clutch bucket.
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Essex Tech 23: Freshman Adriana Lassus led the Hawks (6-11) with eight points and Bryanna Grant added five while freshman Savana Zahoreos chipped in with three.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 4, Gloucester 1: Sophomore James Caeran scored two goals, giving him a team-leading 16, and Griffin Winter made 23 saves as the Headers (11-4-3 overall) improved to 8-1-2 in their last 11 contests. Captain Chris Locke and sophomore Kyle Hart also scored for Marblehead, with got assists from London McDonald, Carter Laramie, Locke, Caeran, and Hart.
Rockport 5, Swampscott 2: Ronan Locke had a goal and an assist and teammate Aidan Sprague also scored, but the Big Blue (10-7) couldn't stay with a surging Rockport squad. Will Roddy and Derek Faia had addition assists for Swampscott and Jason Bouffard stopped 24-of-28 shots, with the host Vikings adding an empty net goal to seal the victory.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers 148.2, Bishop Fenwick 130.25: The Falcons recorded an impressively high score behind Kaylee Wescott, who had 9.85 on vault, 9.7 on bars, 9.65 on beam and 9.7 on floor. Camryn Donovan notched 9.5 on bars with a 9.4 on vault and 9.35 on floor while Maddie Wescott scored 9.25 on vault, 9.3 on bars and 9.4 on beam. Maddie Migliero added 9.3 on beam.