GYMNASTICS
Masconomet shines at Individual Meet: Sophomore Bella Misiura won the all-around at Monday's individual state meet, finishing with a score of 38.25 to highlight a successful day all around for the Chieftains in Tewksbury. Misiura finished first on the vault (9.7) and balance beam (9.5) while taking second on floor exercises (9.55) and third on bars (9.5).
Teammate Meri Brandt finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 37.275, winning floor exercises (9.775) and finishing fifth on beam (9.25). Greta Mowers also had a terrific showing by taking third place on vault (9.4), while teammate Fallon Eberhardt was third on floor (9.325), fifth on bars (8.55) and ninth on vault (9.125).
BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Amesbury 1: The Generals got two goals from freshman Mate Tardi, giving him nine on the season, and received 18 saves from junior netminder Luke Graham to officially clinch the Cape Ann League Baker Division title. Hamilton-Wenham finished 6-0 in league play and won the league for the first time since 2006.
Senior defenseman Zack Walles also scored for the winners (11-8) overall, who moved into Wednesday's final of the Newburyport Bank Tournament. Assists were credited to Lucas Hunt, Will Stidsen, Seamus Heney and Liam Heney.
Wakefield 3, Danvers 2: Goals from freshman Caleb White and senior Jimmy Thibodeau, the latter of those coming with 1:32 remaining, got the Falcons (9-7-3) close, but not close enough to prevail on the road. Trevor McNeill, Ty Langlais and captain Aidan Lanphere all had assists and goalie Brayden Holt had 22 saves for Danvers, which hosts Wakefield in its regular season finale Thursday.
Northeast 3, Essex Tech 2: The Hawks (13-3-3) were upset in the first round of the James Mulloy Tournament by a team they had defeated by eight goals last month. Freshman Jaydan Vargas played well throughout and was rewarded with the team's Hard Hat as its Player of the Game. Goals came from Armani Booth and David Egan, with Jonathan Daley and Logan Casey assisting. Kyle Mahan made 26 saves in net.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 1, North Yarmouth 1: Netminder Maddie Santosousso made 28 saves and the Highlanders earned a point in their last regular season outing before Wednesday's EIL playoffs. Captain Gaby Nagahama had the goal for Pingree with an assist from Sadie Canelli.
Longmeadow 9, Masconomet 1: Maddie Kenny had Masco's goal on a breakaway in the opening round of the Brianna McCarthy Tournament in Methuen. Madie Dupuis made 30 saves while MacKenzie Cronin stopped ten.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amesbury 62, Hamilton-Wenham 49: The Generals (15-5) saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end in the Spartan Classic title game in Lynn after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter and never recovering. Jane Maguire canned four 3-pointers en route to finishing with 17 points for H-W, while Kailee Whalen came off the bench to add a dozen points. Nora Gamber added nine and Lily Cassidy had eight.
Masconomet 59, Fontbonne 51: Sarah Green had 15 points and 18 rebounds to earn a spot on the Spartan Classic All-Tournament team as the Chieftains wrapped up the regular season 13-6. Taylor Bovardi had a team-high 19 points and Krystal Zepaj added 13 points with seven rebounds.
Northeast 44, Essex Tech 32: The Hawks finished the regular season at 14-6 in a road loss, which saw Northeast Regional standout Ernidia Goncalves score her 1,00th career point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John's Prep 60, Haverhill 42: The Eagles (10-9) climbed back over .500 thanks to 21 points from Mike O'Brien, 13 from Jack Perry and 12 from Kyle Webster.
Beverly 73, Lynn English 69: The Panthers (20-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with their second win over English this year. Zack Sparkman had 14 points and eight boards in the win while Ryder Frost (18 points) and Rook Landman (16 points) also played well.