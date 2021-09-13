FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 5, Saugus 0: Noelle McLane scored three goals while Kyla Perron-Hart had a goal and an assist as the Panthers (1-1-1) won their first game of the season. Caroline Hickey also scored for the winners, who netted four of their five goals in the third quarter. Jamie DuPont and Elliot Lund both contributed an assist for the Orange-and-Black. Amelia Massa got her first varsity shutout, stopping one shot.
Danvers 2, Marblehead 0: Megan McGinnity, a sophomore, stopped three shutouts to earn her third consecutive shutout for Danvers (3-0). Grace Brinkley and Emma Wilichoski scored for the Falcons, with Bobbi Serino picking up an assist.
Haley Baker had four saves for Marblehead (0-1-1), which saw Jane O'Neil play well in the field.
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 0: Julia Graves potted a pair of goals and Ainsley Gruener stopped three shots for the shutout to pace the Chieftains (now 3-0). Maggie Sturgis, Kenzie Carey and Isabel Bruce all had single goals for the winners, with Ava Tello, Ally Baker, Lily Conway and Sturgis all contributing single assists.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Feehan 1: Sedona Lawson stopped nine shots as Fenwick (2-0-1) earned a point in its Catholic Central League opener. The Crusaders' goal came off a corner shot from Emily McPahil, with Zoe Elwell assisting. Emma Perry also played well for the locals.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: Playing their first non-league match since 2019, the Tigers got five aces, 15 digs and 16 serve receptions from Elizabeth Linkletter to topple Fenwick, 25-15, 25-19, 25-8. Claire O'Flynn (2 blocks, 2 kills, 100 percent serve percentage), Grace Sorensen (6 digs, 5 aces, 8 kills, 92 percent serve pct) and Tess O'Flynn (7 assists, 2 aces, 92 percent serve pct.) were other standouts for Ipswich.
Essex Tech 3, Notre Dame Tyngsboro 1: Ali Tkach, a senior middle blocker, set a new school record with a career high 21 kills to lead the Hawks to a 25-11, 17-25, 25-8, 25-17 triumph. Maddie McFadden, a senior defensive specialist, served nine aces in the victory as well.
GOLF
St. John's Prep 233, Malden Catholic 269: Sophomore Terry Manning fired three birdies en route to a 1-under par 35 at Ferncroft Country Club to lead the Eagles to victory. Junior Ian Rourke (38), seniors Alex Landry and Brendan O'Holleran (both 39s), and fellow seniors Nick DeVito and Connor Remley (both 41s) also posted strong scores in the win.
Salem 37, Peabody 34: The Witches won their season opener at Olde Salem Greens thanks to match play wins from Jon Wasserman (5.5-3.5), Brady Tremblay (6.5-2.5), Jack Doyle (6.5-2.5) and Riley Finnerty (5-4).
For Peabody, Jonathan Oliveri (5.5-3.5), Trot Smith (5.5-3.5), Elijah Swanson (6-3) and Maya Yaffe (5.5-3.5) all won their individual matches.
Essex Tech 121, Minuteman 86: The Hawks picked up a nice win behind 25 points from sophomore Alex Kesterson and 23 points from senior Luke Thibodeau.
Hamilton-Wenham 108, Rockport 106: The Generals earned their first win of the young season behind Cooper Miller's 23 points, Joe Caughlin's 21 points and Timmy Becker's 17 points.
Beverly 67.5, Winthrop 4.5: The Panthers cruised to 2-0 behind a 34 from Aidan LeBlanc, a 37 from Jack Ryan, a 37 from Will Ryan and a 39 from Cam Cook. Jack Ryan had the shot of the day in the win, holing one out from 110 yards on the ninth hole.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian Academy 2, Landmark 0: Senior captain Haddon Baker and junior Evan Ray had the goals for CCA in its season opener. Goalkeeper Elijah Pekari, another senior captain, finished with a 4-save shutout.
Rockport 2, Georgetown 1: Daniel Merz and Finn Mulkern had the goals for the Vikings, with Atticus Anderson and Colby Kelly picking up assists and Michael Murphy having an excellent all-around game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 0: After several good scoring chances in the first half, the Generals (2-0) got on the board late with a Claire Nistl goal, then broke the contest open after intermission with goals by junior midfielder Ella Schenker and senior Meryn DeSimone, the latter scoring her first varsity goal. Junior defender Chloe Gern and senior midfielder Jane Maguire had assists for the winners, with sophomore goalkeeper Stewart Bernard earned her first varsity shutout, which included a spectactular stop on a breakaway.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 0: Ally Mitchell's goal off a corner kick gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead at halftime before Amy Hatfield doubled the lead in the second half, converting a feed from Ella Morgan. Keira Morgan had a strong game at midfield alongside her sister, while Sam Sharp excelled defensively and Molly Jenkins played well at forward.
Mystic Valley 3, Essex Tech 0: Mia Gauron and Sam Harrison had strong games in defeat for the Hawks.
COLLEGE GOLF
Doyle shines for Salem State: Former Salem High standout Ethan Doyle got off to a strong start in his collegiate career, firing a 78 and 74, respectively, at the Duke Nelson Invitational in Middlebury, VT over the weekend. Doyle finished in a tie for 27th overall to pace the Vikings; Salem State was 17th as a team out of 23 schools.
UMass Boston 6, Salem State 2: Jenna Thomas had both goals for the Vikings in their road setback.