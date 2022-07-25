NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Winnipesaukee 2, North Shore 0: Luke Marshall of Swampscott pitched very well for the Navs (11-28) but the North Shore bats couldn't carry any momentum coming out of the all-star break. Marshall struck out six and allowed two runs over six innings in a hard-luck loss and Max LeBlanc and Tyler McDonald were spotless out of the bullpen.
Connor Bertsch had pair of hits for the Navs and Justin Cassell and Stan DeMartinis also had singles.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS HS SUMMER BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Manchester Essex 32, Hamilton-Wenham 18: Ella Arnsten scored 10 and Harper Brooks wasn't far behind with nine in the Hornets' win. Gabby Campbell led the Generals with eight points and Hannah Ciriello scored six.
North Reading 38, Beverly 19: Faith Newton and Brianna Slattery led the balanced Hornets with nine points each and Abby Ruggeri scored eight for the Panthers.