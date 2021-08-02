NECBL BASEBALL
Keene 9, North Shore Navigators 6: Needing a win to open the North Division playoffs at home, the Navs fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and then fell behind again after rallying the tie the game in the third. North Shore pulled within one at 6-5 but Keene continued to swing the bats well to ensure the Navs will open the postseason at Vermont on Tuesday.
A number of position players pitched for the Navs as they looked to line up arms for their playoff run. Mathias Haas struck out the side in the ninth and all-star slugger Joe Lomuscio also fanned a pair in his appearance. Offensively, Logan Bravo doubled and delivered his 32nd RBI of the year for the Navs while Jake McElory had three RBI and Jake Gustin also drove one home.
Finishing the regular season as the No. 5 seed in the North Division with a 20-20-2 record, the Navs will face No. 4 Vermont in a one-game wild card playoff. The winner advances to the best-of-3 division semifinals.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 9, Kingston 4: Corey Bleau threw six innings and struck out four to help the Sox get a needed win on Sunday night. Elvis Rodriguez homered and had four RBI to drive the offense for Swampscott with other ribby's from E.J. Field and Matt Legere.