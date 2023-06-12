NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Martha's Vineyard 9, North Shore Navigators 1: Being held to just five hits at Fraser Field led the North Shore nine (2-4) to their third straight defeat. Vineyard led it 3-0 in the fourth, pulled away in the middle innings and plated three in the ninth.
Evan Smith and Nick Davis threw scoreless relief innings for the Navs and North Andover native Jake McElroy had two hits and scored the home team's run.
LEGION BASEBALL
Middleton/Peabody 5, Andover 1: Justin Powers tossed a complete game 3-hitter and Joey Raymond came up with two hits and two RBI for the winners. Mike Krouse also drove home a run.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 10, Ipswich 2: Nick Freni hit a 3-run homer in the seventh and the Gens pulled away thanks to three hits by Ryan Hutchinson (two RBI) and Hunter Wilichoski (two runs). Phil Durgin, Carter Coffey and Luke McClintock combined for 10 strikeouts to shut down the Ipswich bats.