BOYS HOCKEY
Swampscott 8, Lynn 0: Junior forwards Kody Langevain (2 goals, assist) and Derek Faia (goal, 2 assists both had three points and freshman Dom Pappalardo picked up his first career win and shutout with seven saves as the Big Blue (3-1) cruised into the final of the Lynn Christmas Tournament at Connery Rink.
Ronan Locke added two goals for the winners, who also got tallies from Will Roddy, Zach Ryan, and Aidan Sprague. Single assists came from Jackson Bartram, Quinn Hitchcock, T.J. McCarthy, Frankie Pappalardo, Roddy and Ryan. Swampscott will meet Rockport Tuesday in the tournament final at 6 p.m.
Rockport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The second goal of the game for Rockport captain Dougie Pratt snapped a 2-2 tie as the Generals (now 2-2) were unable to get the equalizer in the third period of the opening game of the Lynn Christmas Tournament.
Senior Luke Twomey and junior Will Stidsen had the goals for Hamilton-Wenham, with assists going to Timmy Becker, Evan Haughey, Grayson Minich (his first varsity point), and Charlie Collins. Cooper Miller was strong between the pipes, making 18 saves.
********************************
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Lynn Holiday Tournament at Connery Rink: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport (4); Swampscott vs. Lynn (6); Beverly vs. Marblehead at Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament, Gloucester (8).