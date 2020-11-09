BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 1, Beverly 0: Victor Maciel had the lone goal for the Tanners in the second quarter while the defense put a clamp down the rest of the game to secure a conference win on the road. Maciel was outstanding all game, as was Kyle Labao in the midfield. Captains Bjorn Shurdha and Nick Sablone were also terrific, while Joey Swanton recorded the shutout in net.
St. John's Prep 1, BC High 0: Junior Ryder Vigsnes scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Zach Vlachos, helping the Eagles secure their sixth consecutive Catholic Conference title. Senior keeper Joey Waterman had six saves for his sixth shut out of the year, while center back Quinn Perkins and center mid Cam Whitney both had strong games.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Cardinal Spellman 1: Despite missing four starters, the Crusaders drew even with a tough opponent to wrap up the regular season with a 9-1-4 record. Keiron Murray scored the team's lone goal on an assist from Ryan Noci, while keeper Liam Foley was terrific once again, making 11 saves, three of which came from just six or seven yards out.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 2, Peabody 1: Sam Carnevale's unassisted goal early in the third quarter broke a 1-1 tie and send the Panthers (6-3) to their second win over rival Peabody (2-5) this season. Carnevale also assisted on Kayleigh Crowell's first half goal, keeper Sydney Anderson made seven saves for Beverly and Lia Whitehair, Sarah Hall and Izzy Sullivan were solid in the midfield.
Senior captain Aja Alimonti converted a penalty kick to even the score for Peabody, which got 13 outstanding saves from Emma Bloom and a strong effort from Maddy Scacchi.
Swampscott 2, Saugus 1: Sophie DiGrande scored her sixth of the season to break a 1-1 tie in the second half and help the Big Blue improve to 3-4-1 in a hard fought contest.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 4, Saugus 0: Grace Brinkley scored a pair of goals, giving her a team-leading six on the season, and Brigid Churchill didn't have to stop a single shot in recording the shutout for the Falcons, who improved to 5-2. Emma Wilichoski added her fifth goal for the winners, with Janessa Marchegiani adding her second. Ashley Curcuru and Caitlin Hess added assists. Senior Alle Badolato had an excellent game defensively for the Falcons, with Sadie Papamechail, Katherine Purcell and Ashley Clark also excelling.
Gloucester 4, Peabody 2: The Tanners dropped to 2-5-1 on the season with the road setback.