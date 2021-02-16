BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody 2, Saugus 1: Playing with just three defensemen, the Tanners (4-6-1) got the game-winning goal with a minute-and-a-half to play from Luke Buckley who put a shot from the left faceoff circle top shelf. Fellow seniors Anthony Bettencourt and Brandon Perry assisted on the snipe, and Peabody went on to block a pair of shots and broke up several other bids in its own zone as Saugus buzzed for the tying goal late.
Lucas DeMild had 17 saves in the win for Peabody, whose first goal came four minutes into the contest on a Matthew Devin tally assisted by Jager Ingham and MIchael Ryan. The victory was the Tanners' second over Saugus in a span of 60 hours.
Marblehead 2, Winthrop 2: Captain Will Shull's area-leading 14th goal, coming off a one-timer with Connor Jalbert and fellow captain J.T. Monahan assisting, allowed the Headers (7-2-1) to tie the game midway through the third period. Coming back from a pair of one-goal deficits, Marblehead also got a second period strike from Aidan Ryan, with Eli Feingold and Lyndan Dyer picking up the helpers. Nate Samuels earned the point in net, stopping 15 shots.
Marblehead coach Chris Wells, who called it "the best game we've played in my three years here," said that everything was "spot on" for his team in terms of its physical play, showcasing its skill and simplifying things defensively. Drake Wyman and Cam Patrick, two sophomore forwards, also had stellar outings for the Headers.
St. John's Prep 3, Malden Catholic 0: Sophomores Ben McGilvray and defenseman Aiden Holland scored their first varsity goals and senior Cam Smith pitched a 20-save shutout as the Eagles (3-2-4) blanked an opponent for the second straight day. McGilvray, a left-handed shot, won a puck race on the right side and shot across the net blocker side to the corner to get the Eagles on the scoreboard; Holland got a loose puck out of congestion in front of the Lancers' cage and put it 5-hole for the snipe.
Captain Zach McKenelley also scored for St. John's Prep, which saw Christian Rosa, Jake Vana, Pierce Blaeser and captain Jake DiNapoli all pick up assists. The Eagles also killed four penalties successfully without going on the power play themselves.
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals saw their season come to an end at 2-7-2 after being shut out in the first round of the Cape Ann League playoffs. Senior goaltender Grant Landon had 25 saves for Hamilton-Wenham, which also got strong outings from classmates Jack Steward, James Horgan, Kevin Murphy and captain Colby Guyer.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 0, Newburyport 0: Freshman Lily Francoeur collected her first shutout of the season and the Lady Headers (3-3-2) made it points in three straight games with the draw. Abby Kalinowski, Ava Vatour and Hannah Tsouvalas played well defensively for Marblehead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 40, Gloucester 15: The Magicians allowed only three points in the first half — including zero in the second quarter — while racing out to a 23-3 halftime edge and won going away. Seven of their nine players found the scoresheet, with Leah Walton scoring 10 points, Cat Candelaria nine, Emily Clough eight and Fehr Gillette seven in the road triumph.
Peabody 52, Salem 27: Emma Bloom notched 10 points with six rebounds and four steals as the Tanners improved to 8-3. Ari Eon had a season-best nine for Peabody with Abby Bettencourt chipping in eight points, four steals and four assists and Gina Terrazona scoring seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 54, Peabody 49: The Witches continued their winning ways, improving to 10-2 on the season behind a season-high 29 points (7-for-11 from three) from Bobby Jellison. Jellison added three rebounds and a steal in the win. In addition, Tommy Beauregard (12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) had a great all around game and defended Tanners' standout Drew Lucas hard the entire game. Guillermo Pimentel also had a nice all around game with eight points, five rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block.
For Peabody (6-4), Lucas finished with a team-best 13 points, Shea Lynch added 10 and freshman Raphel Laurent had eight.
Beverly 65, Danvers 39: The Falcons were unable to keep pace with the unbeaten Panthers (11-0) in Monday's Northeastern Conference clash. Gabe Copeland led the charge with 17 points, Cameron Jones added 13 and Rook Landman had 12.