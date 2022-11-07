BOYS SOCCER
Newton South 2, Peabody 0: The Tanners (13-4-3) saw their terrific season come to a close in the Division 1 Round of 32. Eli Loring, Jaiden Fils-Aime, Ryan Alves and Nathan Braz were all standouts in defeat, but Peabody simply couldn't muster up any offense against a strong Newton South squad that was seeded No. 8 in the state.
Pingree 3, Austin Prep 1: Rogan Cardinal scored a pair of goals and Luke Sieker had one to power the Highlanders, who got a nice effort in the net from Charlie Lynch.
Covenant Christian 2, Boston Trinity 1: Evan Ray netted the game-winner in overtime in the Mass Boys Independent League finals and CCA earned a spot in the NEPSAC tournament for the second year in a row.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stoughton 2, Marblehead 1: Junior Samantha Dormer hit the top corner of the net on a free kick just three minutes into the second half to equalize on the road in the Division 2 state playoffs. Stoughton netted the game-winner with only three minutes left in regulation to advance, however, as the Magicians wrap up the season at 9-5-5.