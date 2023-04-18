GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 14, Marblehead 8: Ally Bettencourt had a monster game with five goals, an assist and great work in the circle as the Tanners (2-3) made it back-to-back league wins. Brooke Lomasney notched six goals while Madi Barrett had one with two assists. Siobahn Smith also had a goal and two assists an McKenna Forni scored once with Caitlin Snow having a nice game in net.
For the Magicians, who played it even 6-6 in the second half, Addie Lydon made seven saves while Sydney langton had two goals, Lucy Wales scored three with an assists and Romona Gillett scored while controlling five draws.
Swampscott 18, Salem 1: The Big Blue cruised at home behind four goals from Avery Laundry and hat tricks from Sophia Ciciotti, Madeline Goldman and Fiona Keaney. Chloe Puzzo added a goal and an assist, Maisie Russo had two goals and Abby Eichler dished out three assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 17, Peabody 7: In an early season clash of unbeatens, captain Connor Cronin scored six goals and added three assists as the defending Northeastern Conference champions eased to its fifth straight victory. Baxter Jennings (3 goals, assist), Carter Laramie (2 goals, 4 assists), sophomore callup James Bickell (2 goals), Reece Moore (goal, assist), and Gio Garibotto (goal, assist) all had multiple points for Marblehead (5-0), with Eddie Johns and Drew Nelson also scoring. Finn Maniaci got another win in net, stopping 10 shots.
The Tanners (now 4-1) got four goals and one assist from attackman Matt Bettencourt, a goal and one helper from Ashton Sousa, single tallies from Matt Lindstrom and Connor Anezis, and an assist from Danny Barrett. Goalie Anthony Anzalone finished with 13 saves.
Swampscott 17, Salem 3: Liam Keaney scored four times as the Big Blue had 10 different goal scorers in the victory. Jack Hazell (2 assists), Jason Rothwell (assist), Jason Codispoti and Ronan Locke (assist) all scored twice for the winners, with Drew Hausse, Thomas Mello and Liam Herlihy each picking up a goal and an assist. Vaughn Hazell and Christian Urbano added single scores for Swampscott (3-4). Timmy Sheehan (4 saves) and Joey Pilotte (5 saves) split the win in net.
For Salem, A.J. Alessi and Miguel Arcias scored their first goals of the spring while Mikey Curtin also tallied. Jayden Cannon and Will Cuevas earned assists, and Vincent Milano stopped seven shots between the pipes.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John's Prep 3, Central Catholic 0: Ben Bailey's 11 digs helped St. John's take down the Raiders 25-11, 25-11, 25-14. Ben Hennessy, Tighe Lusk and Jason Orfaly all had solid matches at the net front with good hitting percentages.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 20, Boston Latin 6: Sophomore Charlotte Leiss had four hits and scored three times to lead the Chieftains and Amber Goudreau fanned 11 in the circle in another solid outing.
BASEBALL
Gloucester 11, Peabody 0: The Tanners (3-2) were held to one hit in the five inning home loss.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 119, Saugus 17: The Chieftains cruised to victory behind senior captain Shaye Trodden's two first place finishes (high jump, 110 hurdles) and a second place finish (200). Other winners included Alice Beringer (400 hurdles), Willa Paglierani (2-mile), Sophia Doumas (shotput, discus), Lillian Kearney (long jump), Cali Haberland (javelin), Kenna Miyazaki (triple jump), Caroline Losee (100), Shayna Fishman (mile), Kayla Scannell (400), Ellie Green (800), Piper Testa (200) and both the 4x100 (Kearney, Julia Penafiel, Maeve Keenan, Testa) and 4x400 (Kayla Scannell, Abby Moore, Mia Juliano, Ava Haberland) relay teams.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State drops pair: The Vikings (9-18) lost both ends of a doubleheader with Framingham State, 13-5 and 8-0. Sydney Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Dawn Eisnor also had three hits with an RBI for Salem.
St. Mary's Lynn 14, Danvers 4: After Danvers (3-3) scored three in the third to tie the game at 4-4, the Spartans rattled off 10 unanswered to sweep the season series. Tyler O'Neill went 3-for-3 and stole a base while Steve Reardon was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Aris Xerras and Mike Moroney plated runs as well.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings split: Salem State topped Framingham State 5-3 to split a doubleheader after dropping the opening contest 6-0. Kyle Banche threw five solid innings and allowed only one run in the victory with Jake Boucher knocking in two runs and also closing the game on the mound. Gloucester's E.J. Field and Salem's Bobby Jellison both clubbed doubles for SSU.