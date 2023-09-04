GIRLS SOCCER
Central Catholic 1, Peabody 0: The Tanners were locked in a scoreless tie in the late going on the road but the Raiders popped one in to emerge with the two points. Alessandra Forgione had a fine game in net for Peabody while Connie Patturelli, Ally Bettencourt and Brooke Lomasney played well up top.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 8, Salem State 0: The Vikings (0-2) had it scoreless through one quarter but Maddy Dengler struck for the first of her two early in the second and the rout was on for the Gulls. Kathleen Reissfelder also scored twice and Jenna Seibold and Tori Swanson both had a goal and an assist for Endicott (1-1).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Simmons 0: The Scots took their fall season home opener thanks to singles victories by Annette Kim (6-2, 6-3), Serena Ross (6-1, 6-2), Chloe Hanley (6-1, 6-0), Amanda Kim (6-4, 6-3), and Hannah Hovda (6-1, 6-3). Gordon also won all three doubles matches.