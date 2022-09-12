Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.