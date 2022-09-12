GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 5, Salem 0: After a scoreless first half, Connie Patturelli netted two after the break as the Tanners (1-1-1) took control. Taylor Bettencourt had a goal plus two assists, Gianna Sinibaldi and Brooke Lomasney both had a goal and one assist and Madi Barrett picked up a helper. Peabody's Maddie Murphy earned the shutout in net while her counterpart Kate Heppner had an outstanding effort in the Witches net.
Masconomet 6, Saugus 0: Lauren Boughner netted a hat trick plus an assist to power the unbeaten Chieftains (3-0). Senior captain Taylor Bovardi added a goal and an assist, Sam Schena and Teagan Skulley tickled the twine and Kayla Scannell added an assist. Charlotte Hill and Marcy Clapp shared the clean sheet.
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer 0: Grace Thomas scored a pair of goals and the Navs (1-1) earned their first win of the year. Brenna Abila also scored while Cindy Shehu posted the shutout and Becca Ulcena and Cynthia Esterlin both earned assists.
Marblehead 0, Swampscott 0: The archrivals battled to a scoreless draw at Blocksidge Field with keepers Rachael Albert and Kate Burns (Marblehead) and Lilian Gosselin (Swampscott, eight saves) all being spotless. For the Magicians (1-1-1), Lily Gerson, Cait Mullins and Kate Twomey all played strong matches.
Beverly 6, Winthrop 1: The Panthers (2-1) won their second straight by getting goals from five different players with excellent passing and purpose on the pitch.
Danvers 6, Gloucester 0: Freshman Olivia St. Pierre scored her first two varsity goals and added an assist as the Falcons improved to 2-1. Georgia Prouty also scored twice with single goals by Ellie Anderson and Katie Walfield. Cali Abbatessa and Lila Doucette had single helpers with strong efforts in net by Emily Goddard and Emma Gibbons.
BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 7, Winthrop 0: The Panthers (1-2) picked up their first win of the young season thanks to four goals from Wilson de Leon and one apiece from Ian Visnick, Matteo Buonanno and Max Hemsey. Matt Roy secured the shut out in net.
Peabody 7, Salem 0: The Tanners (2-0-1) recorded an impressive NEC victory behind a hat trick from John Arruda and single tallies from Aiden Pais, Hugo Coutinho, Nathan Braz and AJ Forte. Bruno Correia added two assists in the win while Eli Loring, Ryan Alves and Kyle Labao each had one. Jaiden Fils-Aime, Michael Sablone, Yanni Pappas and Connor Anezis also turned in terrific performances.
For Salem, junior keeper Malcolm Edwards did his best to keep his team in it, making 22 saves in the loss. Defenders Nick Da Costa and Alexander Fernandez also played well.
Pioneer Charter 3, Salem Academy 2: The Navigators dipped to 0-3 on the season with a tight setback. Henry Shehaj and Blake Nkwetta netted the goals while Ethan Bettencourt made seven saves in net. Ivan Paredes also played well for Salem in the loss.
Masconomet 4, Saugus 0: Jack Wecler scored twice while Jack Fielder and Jason Karas each added single tallies to propel the Chieftains to victory. Christian Shaffer notched two assists in the win while Fielder added another for Masco, which also got strong play from Aidan Colleran, Gabe Franciosa and Gabe Fales.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Rockport 1: Will Gern netted a hat trick to help the Generals roll past the Vikings. Harrison Stein, Chris Mitchell and Andre Groberio each added one goal, while Charlie Mack was great in the midfield and Connor McClintock and Malcolm Crawford shined defensively.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders dropped to 0-4 on the season with a loss to their rivals.
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 114, Ipswich 87: The Generals (5-2) got 25 points from Cooper Miller, 19 from Joe Coughlin and 18 apiece from Tim Becker and Evan Haughey en route to the win at Myopia.
For Ipswich (2-5), juniors Preston Hansen (23 points) and Charlie Jepsen (22) led the way in defeat.
Danvers 48.5, Bishop Fenwick 23.5: Bobby Fish (6.5-2.5), Trevor McNeill (5-4), Bryce Clark (6-3), Braden Coyne (8-1), Connor Harvey (6-3), Jakob Hamel (7-2) and Nick Figuriedo (5.5-3.5) all picked up wins for the Falcons. In addition, Brendan Glowik halved his match 4.5-4.5.
Peabody 39.5, Salem 32.5: The Tanners recorded their third straight win behind match play triumphs from Ryan Brunet (5-4), Jacob Richards (7.5-1.5), Mason Clickstein (7-2) and Maya Yaffe (8.5-0.5).
For Salem (1-3), Jack Doyle won his match 6-3, as did Diego Acuna and Riley Fenerty. Brady Tremblay also picked up a win by a score of 6.5-2.5.
Essex Tech 165, Minuteman 105: The Hawks rolled behind a stellar performance from Fischer Gadbois, who scored 36 points.
Beverly 44.5, Gloucester 27.5: Six of the Panthers eight golfers broke 40 in a convincing win at Beverly Golf & Tennis, including Jack Ryan (35), Aidan LeBlanc (36), Will Ryan (36), Dylan Hunter (39), Thomas Simeone (39) and Ian Paddock (37). Match play wins went to LeBlanc (6-3), Jack Ryan (5.5-3.5), Will Ryan (6.5-2.5), Hunter (6.5-2.5), Simeone (7-2) and Ryan Avila (6.5-2.5).
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Salem 0: The Hawks (3-0) rolled to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 sweep behind Janelle Dalton's nine aces plus seven kills and six aces from senior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre.
For the Witches, senior captain and outside hitter Brooke Ryan had two kills and three digs while libero Liki Rodriguez also played well defensively with six digs.
Ipswich 3, North Reading 0: Grace Sorenson had an outstanding match with seven kills, an ace, six digs and a block in the Tigers' 25-9, 25-19, 25-11 sweep. Rachel Alleva added six kills, Claire Buletza had three, Ella Stein had four with eight digs and Tess O'Flynn racked up 12 assists alongside five digs.
Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals dropped a 25-10, 27-25, 25-20 decision despite seven kills from Kristina Montoya and four kills from Maddie Wilson. Gaby Campbell also played well, as did sophomore libero Ava Dey (7 digs), senior defensive specialist Grace Burnham and sophomore middle Kimara Delrosario.
FIELD HOCKEY
Central Catholic 3, Beverly 0: Goaltender Amelia Massa had an immense effort with 18 saves against the MVC powerhouse. Senior Brooke Davis also had a strong game for the Panthers along with defender Liz Wilder.
Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Halle Greenleaf, Estelle Gromko and Ashton Flather had the goals with assists from Casey Davis and Maddie Hanson to propel the Tigers by the rival Gens.