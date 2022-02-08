WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Salem State 80, Fitchburg State 61: Junior forward Liz Zaiter of Peabody had a terrific night for the Vikings, scoring 26 points and adding 14 rebounds to power them to a road victory.
Irianis Delgado also finished with a double-double for Salem State (now 4-17), scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 boards. Teammates Julia Mattera (12) and Alyssa Genness (10) also scored in double figures; Katie Wallace of Peabody had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists; and Kylie Gates (also of Peabody) came off the bench to score seven points and come up with a game-high four steals.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet wins title again: Charlotte Hill (22.47 seconds), Meghan Riley (22.5) and Amanda Schneider (22.56) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, at Bradford Ski Area Monday as the Chieftains finished the regular season a perfect 14-0 and won their fourth consecutive North Shore Ski League crown after wins over Newburyport, 116-19, and Haverhill, 121-14.
Lauren Downs (23.23), Alex Hill (23.34), Nora Duvall (23.35), Nicole Schneider (23.37) and Ava Pelletier (23.48) took spots 6-through-10 for Masconomet, which saw all nine skiers compete for just 13 available spots in the state championship March 2 at Wachusett.
WRESTLING
Danvers 54, Beverly 17: The Falcons improved their dual meet record to 10-1 by toppling the Panthers. Winners included Logan Jacques (pin at 113 lbs.), Cale Wallis (pin at 126), Connor McCarthy (pin at 132), Matt Dowling (pin at 138), Seth Fagone (9-6 decision at 145 lbs.), Reagan Little (15-10 decision at 152 lbs.), Mike Ambeliotis (pin at 170), Brendan Whalen (pin at 195), Dom Baez (pin at 220) and Joey Parisi (pin at 285).
Beverly got victories from Garret McNeil (pin at 120 lbs.), James Silva (pin at 160) and Gino Sicari (pin at 182).
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Triton 2: Captains Josh Brann, Nick McMillan, Rich Guarino and Chris O'Grady all had goals as the Chieftains won their fifth straight and 10th in their last 11 contests. Fellow senior Ben Cohen also lit the lamp for Masconomet (now 13-2) while junior netminder Tristan Dillon had a dozen saves to pick up his second win of the season.
Archbishop Williams 2, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (4-8-1) were unable to find the scoreboard in a Catholic Central League road setback.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 55, Winthrop 38: The Magicians (now 8-5) scored 16 points in both the first and second quarters to build an 18-point halftime lead and held off the Vikings from there. Junior guard Tyrone Countrymon and senior Kipp Schauder paced the offense for Marblehead, which saw 10 different players get onto the scoresheet.
Swampscott 84, Northeast Metro 46: The Big Blue blew out their hosts to earn their eight straight victory as Ryan Ward paced the offense with 21 points. Evan Roth (15 points), Cam O'Brien (14), Max Brodsky (12) and Liam Wales (11) also scored in double figures for Swampscott, which improved to 10-4.
Blackstone Valley 56, Essex Tech 53 (OT): With the Hawks (now 8-6) up two with seconds left in regulation, Blackstone Valley got a layup to fall at the buzzer and send the game into OT. Essex Tech then had a chance to tie it at the end of the extra frame but the shot rimmed out. Colin Holden led the way with 10 points and five boards, PJ Norton had seven points and four assists and senior Josh Berube played very strong defensively against a 6-foot-7 opponent.
North Reading 68, Ipswich 62: The Tigers battled away from home down to the buzzer thanks to 25 points from Ray Cuevas, but were unable to upend North Reading in falling to 6-8 and having their two-game winning streak snapped. Toby Adams added 14 points for IHS, including a trio of 3-pointers, while Tyler White had a dozen.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 58, Milton 47: Lexi Garcia dropped in what is believed to be a school record 34 points as the Highlanders (now 9-6) scored a big Class A triumph on the road. Sam Jones had a stupendous outing with nine points and double digit assists for Pingree, while freshman Hannah Shields starred coming off the bench with terrific defense in addition to eight points.
Peabody 72, Peabody 37: In a tough setback against one of the Northeastern Conference powerhouse programs, Salem got 15 points and four rebounds from Amaya McConney. Yamilette Guerrero added 11 points and four rebounds for the Witches, who also received eight points and eight rebounds from Ashley Feliz.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers splits: Falcons freshman Maddie Westcott finished second in the all-around with a score of 35.8 as her team defeated Essex Tech, 132.25 to 123.95, but fell to a strong Winthrop squad, 138-5 to 132.25, Saturday night. Wescott won bars (9.2) and placed second on vault (9.1), beam (8.9) and floor exercises (8.6). Captain Allie Taylor added a third place tie on vault (8.9) for Danvers.