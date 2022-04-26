SOFTBALL
Beverly 14, Essex Tech 5: Mya Perron belted two home runs — a 3-run blast, followed by a 2-run shot — and finished with three hits and five RBI for the Panthers (now 4-2). Winning pitcher Noelle McLane was 2-for-4 offensively with three RBI while Grace Coughlin went 2-for-3 with a pair of ribbies.
Essex Tech, which produced four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, got offensive contributions from Ari Barrows, Isa Bishop, Hailey Roach, Lily Zagoreos, Emma Philbrook and Ella Tucker.
Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 1: Despite Gigi Aupont's second home run of the season, the Crusaders (4-3) fell in a 5-inning mercy rule contest. Arianna Costello (single and a double) and Aupont both had two hits for Fenwick.
Newburyport 16, Danvers 13: The Falcons fell in a wild non-league game on the road in seven innings.
Marblehead 15, Rockport 2: Grace Martin struck out seven while allowing six hits to keep the Rockport offense at bay, while Amelia Rogers drove in five runs including a grand slam in the sixth to power the Magicians' offense. Annika Haley went 4-for-5 at the dish and Dylan Kerble had three hits including a triple. Lyla McGovern added a pair of hits with two RBI in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 18, Saugus 1: The Falcons got four goals and an assist from Tommy Cyr, two goals and three assists from Jack Murphy, and three scores from Jimmy Thibodeau in a rout. Colby Dunham and Brady Tersolo both added a pair of tallies and one assist; Connor Harvey added one goal and two assists; Dom Baez, Aidan Perry and Sean Rivard had solo scores; and Jack Flynn picked up an assist. Goaltender Brayden Holt was required to make just one save to earn the win.
Masconomet 11, Swampscott 8: Cooper Haas finished with four goals and Michael Rossi had three goals and two assists while teammate Andrew Saumsiegle added two goals and three helpers to propel the Chieftains. Tristen Dillon (assist) and Griffin Halecki also ripped the twine for the winners, who received nine saves from goalie Colin Dillon.
The Big Blue, behind a second half spark from long pole Harrison Kinne (goal), saw Jack Russo score once and added three assists, Cole Hamernick pot two goals, Jason Codispoti and Zack Pierce each score once and add one helper, Carson Palmer and Liam Herlihy also score, and Liam Keaney add one assist. Aidan Breault wound up with a dozen saves in net.
Pingree 15, Beaver Country Day 0: Jack Savoie, Bodie Cannata (assist), Riley McClure, Ryan Kavanaugh (assist) and Quinn Donovan all had two goals as the Highlanders (now 7-4) won easily for the third game in a row. Jack Feeks contributed a goal and two assists while Nick Moulison had one of each. Other goal scorers were Charlie Faldi, Jamie Cook and Max Guertin; Dylan Feeks (2), Mekhi Taylor and Max Kirianov had assists; and goalies Mike Mabius and Marco Mottolla stopped one shot apiece.
Essex Tech 9, Whittier 2: Standout defensive work from captain Charlie Locke, as well as Lucas Goulet, Josh Heath and goalie Damian Biersteker (11 saves), enabled the Hawks to prevail in a penalty filled affair. Bryan Swaczyk (3 goals, assist), Fisher Gadbois (2 goals, assist), David Egan (goal, 4 assists), Wyatt Clopton (goal, assist), Jonathan Daley (goal) and P.J. Norton (goal) took care of the offense for the winners.
Gloucester 21, Salem 0: Playing for the first time in almost two weeks, the Witches (0-5) got another standout performance in net from goaltender Maher Kokonezis, who finished with 24 saves.
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The scoring woes continued for the Generals (now 1-6) in a Cape Ann League setback despite an excellent 22-save outing from goalie Ben Woods. Morgan Glovsky scored both goals for H-W, which got sublime faceoff play from Will Moroney. Brady Scrudder. Liam Heney and Glovsky all fared well as emergency JV callups.
Bishop Feehan 14, Bishop Fenwick 9: Despite 22 saves from goalie Will Gibbs plus four goals and two assists from Manny Alvarez-Segee, the Crusaders couldn't produce a Catholic Central League victory at home. Tyler Mullen added two goals and two assists while Anthony Sasso had three assists. Single goals came from Jake Westin, Brady McClung and Nathaniel Ricciuti, with Nick Wesley earning an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 20, Saugus 1: Jordan Turcotte scored five goals, Teagan Price notched four, and Savannah Botthof and Ellie Anderson each had three goals and an assist as the Falcons rolled to an easy win. Kate Kirby contributed two goals to the victory, with single scores coming from Kayla Redford, Abby Sullivan and Katherine Purcell. Megan McGinnity earned the win in net with a 5-save performance.
Pingree 15, Phillips Andover 14: Cameron Traveis scored five goals and dished out an assist while Schuyler Lloyd had four goals and a pair of helpers to power the Highlanders to a tight victory. Waters Lloyd added a hat trick with an assist, Mia Shuman had a goal and two assists and both Meghan Collins and Lauren Collins had one goal. Isabel Smail led the assist department with five while Elena McCloskey made 13 saves in goal.
Pentucket 21, Hamilton-Wenham 8: The Generals trailed by just two (8-6) before Pentucket exploded offensively after the break. Haley Hamilton continued to shine in the loss, scoring seven more goals to increase her season total to 45 already. Kara O'Shea had the other goal while Ava Vautour made 14 saves in goal and freshman Avery Nistl was strong defensively.
BASEBALL
BC High 2, St. John's Prep 1: The Eagles (5-3) were limited to four hits in their first conference loss of the season on the road. Ben McGilvray knocked home Payton Palladino to tie it in the fourth with a triple but BC retook the lead immediately. Aidan Driscoll had two hits, Connor Remley worked the last 2 1/3 allowing only one baserunner and Kyle Webster scattered three his over 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Pentucket 11, Masconomet 0: Sachem ace Ethan Hunt fanned 11 and gave the Chieftains (2-6) all sorts of trouble. Logan Keune and Paul Donnelly threw well in relief for Masco.
Triton 8, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Aiden Clarke and Adam Green drove home runs to help H-W (4-2) take a 4-0 lead but the Vikings scored eight unanswered with the benefit of nine totals hits and three errors. Gian Gamelli and James Day also had hits and scored and Tate Fitzbiggons threw four solid frames with Clarke fanning three in two frames of relief.
Bishop Feehan 6, Bishop Fenwick 5 (9 innings): Anthony Marini had two hits with a double and two RBI and Mike Faragi had a couple of hits but the Crusaders (2-7) fell in extra's. Gianni Mercurio had a hit and a run, Costa Beechin had two singles with a stolen bag, Nick Villano had two hits with an RBI and seventh grader Takumi Yoshida singled and scored. Anthony Marino struck out seven over 5 2/3 frames and Mike Geissler also pitched well in relief.
Brooks 5, Pingree 4 (9 innings): Jaylon Richardson had three hits including a triple and an RBI and pitched well in relief in an extra innings loss to a strong foe. Max Jacobsen added three more hits, Quinn Moses went 2-for-4 with a run, Tejas Prakash went 2-for-4 and Drew Botta added an RBI triple.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: Madelyn Leary battled back to win 3-6, 7-5, 10-4 and Gwen Schroeder swept her match 6-3, 6-2.
Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue's triumph came from Clara Power in a marathon at second singles, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6. Marblehead swept doubles play with quality matches from Leah Schauer/Aviva Bornstein (6-3, 6-1) and Courtney Yoder/Ella Kramer (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) and got singles points from Charly Cooper (6-3, 5-7, 6-4) and Allesandra Stafallini (6-3, 3-6, 6-1).
Danvers 4, Gloucester 1: Winners for the Falcons were Madison Savage (6-0, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-0), Amanda Tinkham (6-3, 6-0) and the team of Jenny Patel/Sophie Sanidas (6-3, 6-3).
Masconomet 5, Beverly 0: The Chieftains swept with singles wins from Kendall Skulley (6-1, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno (6-1, 6-0). In doubles action it was the duos of Taylor Mastrogiovanni/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Ahern/Kate Scheirey (6-0, 6-0) who came out on top.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1: Tri-captain Aidan Ryan won in a 10-point super tiebreaker to highlight a nice day for the Magicians. Mike Garber continued to shine with a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles and the teams of Kipp Schauder/Matthew Sherf (7-6, 6-3) and Jack Fobert/Jayden Janock (6-2, 6-3) also won. Swampscott's victory came by way of Charles Schepens (7-5, 6-4) at second singles.
Gloucester 5, Danvers 0: The Falcons dipped to 2-3 overall.
St. John's Prep 5, BC High 0: The Eagles swept their rivals with wins by Hunter Wolters (6-2, 3-6, 6-4), Paul Neal (6-0, 6-0), Charles Kirby (6-2, 7-5) and the teams of Jack Prokopis/Charlie Kent (7-5, 6-4) and Luke Free/James Murray (6-1, 7-5).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 4, Tufts 3: John Mulready's sac fly in the bottom of the ninth sent the Gulls (27-5) to a walkoff win over the No. 23 ranked team in the country as well as their 12th straight win overall. Mulready had two hits and two RBI, Kyle Grabowski and Joe Millar also drove home runs and Ian Parent, Chris Jenkins and Max Tarlin combined to limit Tufts to six hits with seven strikeouts.