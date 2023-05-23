BASEBALL
Pingree 3, King 0: In the New England Small School quarterfinals, Cole Perkin was dominant with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Jaylon Richardson came on for the save to complete the shutout and send Pingree (13-8) to the semi's. Nick Hubbard went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI single to pace the offense while Richardson scored two runs and Quinn Moses, Jimmy Keck and Tejas Prakash recorded base hits.
Georgetown 6, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Walks and errors doomed the Generals (11-7) in their bid to draw closer in the CAL Baker standings. Aiden Clarke and Alec Cote both had a pair of hits for H-W, James Day scored and Tate Fitzgibbons struck out four but was the victim of four unearned runs.
Marblehead 7, Winthrop 5: Shane Keough hit two doubles and had two RBI and the Magicians (11-7) scored five in the fourth to hold off the Vikings at Seaside. Chris Cannuscio also had two RBI with Brooke Keefe and leadoff man Stefan Shepard recording two hits each. Cannuscio threw the final out to earn another save, his third, and Ian Maude picked up his sixth win with six solid innings of work.
Swampscott 9, Danvers 4: Jack Spear came in for 6 2/3 innings of excellent relief work and Jason Bouffard hit the go-ahead 2-run double in the sixth as the Big Blue (4-14) surprised Danvers (10-8), which stranded 16 runners on base. Ben O'Brien and Michael Collins had two hits each for Swampscott and Nick Berube added an RBI single. For the Falcons, Steve Reardon was 4-for-4 and Jakob Hamel drove in a pair.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0: On Senior Day, the Generals captured their second straight unbeaten season in Cape Ann League play with a clean sweep. Sydney Amero earned her first varsity win by pairing with Abby Simon for a 6-4, 6-0 triumph at second doubles. Alle Benchoff and Laynee Wilkins (6-2, 6-2) produced another win at first doubles for Hamilton-Wenham (16-1 overall, 13-0 CAL), with singles wins coming from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0), and Sofia Montoya (6-4, 6-4).
Bishop Fenwick 4, Beverly 1: The Crusaders finished the regular season with a 13-2 mark thanks to straight set sweeps in singles play from Nora Elenbaas (6-0, 6-2), Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-2), and Gwen Schroeder (6-1, 6-2). Aoife DeClercq and Liz Champagne added another win at first doubles, rallying for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 decision.
Beverly (now 8-8) got its victory from the second doubles team of Ella McAleer and Cleo Schumria in a three-setter, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8.
Danvers 4, Gloucester 1: The Falcons rolled over their rivals, sweeping singles play behind Madison Savage (6-0, 6-1), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-0) and Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-3). Ava Nadeau and Josie Vogel picked up a victory in doubles (6-0, 6-0) for good measure.
Marblehead 3, Lynnfield 2: The Magicians (12-4) earned a hard fought win behind a singles victory from Charly Cooper (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) and big doubles triumphs from Courtney Yoder/Aviva Bornstein (6-4, 6-4) and Lucia Levin/Aoife Bresnahan (7-5, 6-4).
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Manchester Essex 1: The Magicians got singles wins from Mika Garber (6-1, 6-0), Jost Eggebrecht (6-3, 6-4), and Matthew Sherf (6-2, 6-0) to improve to 13-4 after this non-league victory. Sophomores Jayden Janock and Etan Farfel also produced a victory for Marblehead at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
Swampscott 4, Amesbury 1: A Senior Day triumph enabled the Big Blue to run its record to 9-4 on the season. Charles Schepens and Sam Schepens each had 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and second singles, respectively, while Szymon Wabno earned a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at third singles. The first doubles team of Nick Custer and Maxim Zeissig also swept their foes, 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 12, Winchester 11 (OT): Estelle Gromko's 27th goal of the season, off a feed from Kayden Flather, was the game-winning in overtime to help the visiting Tigers improve to 14-1 on the season. Gromko had three goals and Kayden Flather added three of her own plus an assist. Ashton Flather stopped 13 shots for the victory in net. Other IHS goals came from Halle Greenleaf (2, plus an assist), Ella Stein (2) and Allie Wile (2).
North Reading 13, Marblehead 11: In a back and forth contest, Lucy Wales scored four times while Sydney Langton added three goals, an interception and a caused turnover as the Magicians fell to 6-12 on the season. Caitlyn Ryan added a pair of goals for Marblehead, with Maddie Forbes and Ramona Gillett also scoring while Isabelle Ferrante picked up an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 10, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Seniors James Silva (2 goals, 2 assists, 17 faceoff wins) and Mason Simpson (2 goals, assist) helped to power the Orange-and-Black to a home win. Matt Maloblocki added two goals and two assists for the Panthers (12-6), with Gavin Lawrence adding a goal and two assists, John Maloblocki producing a goal and one assist, Connor Wallace and Ethan Haight also scoring, and Brendan McCarron picking up one assist. Goaltender Colby Vaccaro earned another win in net, stopping seven shots.
Lucas Hunt had three goals for Hamilton-Wenham (4-13), giving him 45 for the season. Brady Scudder also scored, Morgan Glovsky had an assist, and Ben Wood did what he could in net by stopping 16 shots.
Swampscott 16, Salem 1: Goaltenders Tim Sheehan (6 saves) and Joey Pilotte (4 saves) combined on the victory in net as the Big Blue improved to 8-9. Liam Keaney (4 goals), Jason Codispoti (goal, 4 assists), Ronan Locke (2 goals, 3 assists), Jason Rothwell (3 goals, assist), Drew McCathern (3 goals), Liam Herlihy (goal, 2 assists), Carson Palmer (goal, assist) and Thomas Mello (goal) took care of the offense for Swampscott.
Mikey Curtin had his team high 14th goal for Salem (1-16), with Will Cuevas winning nine faceoffs and Jayden "Nighthawk" Benson scooping six ground balls. Eighth grade Vince Milano finished with 14 saves.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 12, Swampscott 0: Jasmine Feliciano went a perfect 5-for-5, including a walkoff double that ended the game for the Panthers (10-9) after six innings due to the mercy rule. Elsa Reulet went 3-for-4 at the dish, Kat Tsimounis had an RBI hit, and Noelle McLane threw a complete game one-hitter with six strikeouts.
Michelle Hayes played well for Swampscott in her first start at shortstop, while CeCe O'Connor also had a strong game behind the plate. Hayden Haskell went the distance on the mound while giving up just three earned runs.
Masconomet 10, Saugus 2: Senior pitcher Amber Goudreau didn't allow an earned run and struck out 11 as the Chieftains improved to 10-9. Sophomore infielder Charlotte Leiss went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI to power the offense.
Danvers 7, Marblehead 4: For Marblehead, Ruby Calienes led the way going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Anna Bobowski added two hits, as did Luke Bornhorst, while Tessa Andriano drove in three runs. The Magicians had 14 hits in total.