FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 5, Berwick 0: Meghan Collins and captain Olivia Donahue each had two goals and an assist as the Highlanders improved to 6-1. Grace Mullaney also found the back of the net for Pingree, which also got an assist from Nina Husak. Sadie Canelli stopped five shots to pick up her fifth shutout of the season.
Marblehead 2, Malden Catholic 1: Sydney Hamilton and Kealy Satterfield had the goals, both assisted from Peighton Ridge, to propel the Magicians (4-5-1) to victory. Kate Bickell, Neely Payne, and Clara Gallagher also played well for MHS.
Masconomet 2, Swampscott 0: Maddi Wayland earned her fifth shutout in seven games while Mia Juliano and captain Julia Graves both tallied their third goals of the season to keep the Chieftains (6-0-1) unbeaten. Freshman Sara Graves assisted on Juliano's strike as well.
The Big Blue (3-3-2) got 10 saves in net from Cece O'Connor while Coco Clopton, Daniella Bliss, Chloe Puzzo, and captains Brooke Waters and Olivia Baran all had strong outings.
Ipswich 2, Amesbury 0: Halle Greenleaf netted both goals and Abbie Allen earned her fifth shutout by stopping three shots for the Tigers (6-4) in their road triumph.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Danvers 0: Camryn Wettstone had another stellar contest for the Chieftains (now 9-2), finishing with a dozen kills, two blocks and four aces in her team's 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 decision. Vanessa Latam added 20 assists for the winners while Sydney Draper had a team-high 11 digs.
Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: A combined 31 kills from Keira Sweetnam (20) and Isabel Wabno (11) were the sparks for Marblehead up front in its 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5 thriller. Tamya Johnson added 25 assists while Wabno added 14 digs for the Magicians (now 8-2). Libero Caitlin Parkman finished with a dozen digs of her own.
Middle blocker Maddie Carter had a great game for the Panthers, finishing with a team-best seven blocks. Fellow middle blocker Audrey Knott added four blocks, with outside hitters and team captains Mya Perron and Natalie Reynolds combining for 28 kills. Senior Abby Amoroso, a libero, chipped in with 14 digs.
Saugus 3, Salem 0: Junior captain Cristal Severino, an outside hitter, led the Witches offensively with six kills in their 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 setback. Team captain Brooke Ryan (4 digs) was a star defensively as well as chipping in with a pair of kills.
Salem Academy 3, Excel Academy 0: Eduarda Chesini, Annabelle Wemmer, Kaedyne Kauth and Eman Marshai all led the way for the Navigators, who improved to 6-5 on the season.
Newburyport 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals fell to a strong Clippers team by a 7-25, 20-25, 17-25 score. Senior Amber Scanlon had 15 assists and two aces in the loss, while senior Grace Roebuck had five kills and seven digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cardinal Spellman 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: Irene Caron scored with an assist from Ceceila Nelson but the Crusaders (0-5-2) had a hard time finding much else in the way of offense on the road. Sam Sharp and Ava Bellachini had strong games defensively for Fenwick.
Danvers 2, Andover 2: Keeper Emily Goddard continued her strong play of late with 18 saves and Danvers (6-2-2) extended its unbeaten streak to five. Senior Mikayla Shaffaval and sophomore Georgia Prouty had the goals for Danvers with assists from freshmen Lila Doucette and Olivia St. Pierre. Senior Courtney Hinchion had a solid game at midfield.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Senior Ella Schenker converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1 but despite a 14-4 edge in shots the Generals couldn't push home another and took a tough loss. Senior Kaitlyn Menegoni had some very strong minutes at midfield in the second half for H-W.
Masconomet 6, Gloucester 0: Lauren Boughner netted her second hat trick of the year (plus an assist) and keepers Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill combined for their fifth straight shutout as Masco stayed perfect at 10-0. Senior Taylor Bovardi added a pair of goals, Ally Mitchell scored one and Amanda Schneider had two assists.
Swampscott 2, Winthrop 0: Laine Foutes and Mia Schena produced the goals for the Big Blue (now 4-3-1), with Abby Eichler and Anna LoGiudice earning the assists.
Salem Academy 3, Prospect Hill 2: Kylie Lundin had a pair of goals and Grace Thomas had the other as the Navs (5-5) once again rallied from a 2-0 halftime hole to claim victory. Cindy Shehu had another outstanding game in net with 10 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 4, Haverhill 0: The Tanners (7-2-2) bounced back from a weekend loss to Billerica with an impressive shutout. Hugo Countinho had a goal and an assist to lead the way while John Arruda, Ryan Alves and Bruno Correia also scored. Aidan Pais and Mike Sablone added assists for Peabody, which will be off until Saturday against Winthrop.
Salem Academy 0, Prospect Hill 0: Ethan Bettencourt made seven saves for SACS, with Allan Nyochembeng and Ivan Parades also turning in strong performances.
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Georgetown 0: The Generals (4-2-2) turned in a strong effort overall, but just couldn't find the back of the net after a number of quality chances. Freshman Nick Stein and senior Jackson Contois were standouts at forward, while senior Harrison Stein shined in the midfield.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 1: The Chieftains (10-1) had goals from Steven Ralph, Tennant Bryson, Jack Fiedler, Ara Scarpaci, Quinn Gardner and Jacob Olson en route to the conference win. Jason Karas added two assists while Christian Shaffer had one.
For Swampscott, Lucas Bereaud had the lone goal.
Greater Lowell 5, Essex Tech 2: The Hawks got goals from Ryan Lovasco and Foster Adams but were ultimately unable to keep up with Greater Lowell in the setback.
GOLF
Gloucester 44, Peabody 28: Ryan Brunet won his match 5-4 while Mike Ryan came out on top 6-3 in the Tanners loss. Tristan Joyce also played well, tying his match 4.5-4.5.
Masconomet 47.5, Winthrop 24.5: Freshman Cole Velardo was the Masco (now 6-4) medalist, winning his match at No. 4 with a smooth 41. Sophomore Charlotte Leiss picked up her first career varsity win, while Tyler Feldberg, Logan McKenna, Max DeMayo and Harrison DeGeorge also won their matches.
Hamilton-Wenham 124, Pentucket 73: Aidan Noonan scored 33 points while Morgan Glovsky and Joe Coughlin each had 20 to pace the Generals (now 11-3).
COLLEGE GOLF
Vikings capture MASCAC Championship: Salem State won the MASCAC championship for the second straight year, this time at Shennocossett Golf Course in Groton, CT. The Vikings shot a 628 (+35), four strokes better than second place Springfield College. Brian Cannata took home medalist honors, firing a 2-over par 73 on Monday and finishing with a total score of 145 for the tournament. For his efforts, Cannata took home MASCAC Player of the Year honors. Ryan O'Leary (78-80-158) finished in a tie for seventh overall for Salem State, while former Swampscott standout Danny DiLisio (78-84-162) and former Salem High standout Ethan Doyle (81-82-163) came in 10th and 11th, respectively.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 5, Plymouth State 4: Annette Kim secured a win with her partner, Caroline Helmer, at first doubles (8-2), then went on to prevail in first singles, 6-0. 6-0, to pace the Scots (1-7) to their first victory of the season. Other winners included Abbigail Fournier and Hannah Hoyda in second doubles (8-6), Fournier in second singles (4-6, 6-4, 6-4), and Madison Kooyman at sixth singles (7-5, 6-3).