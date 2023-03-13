COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 5, Pomona Pitzer 4: Outfielder Caleb Shpur relayed to catcher John Mulready to cut down the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth as the No. 10 ranked Gulls (5-0) held off the No. 28 ranked team in the country in Florida. Jake Nardone had two RBI as Endicott built a 4-0 lead and Mulready hit the go-ahead single after Pomona-Pitzer rallied to make it 4-4. Brady Stuart grabbed the win in relief and Max Tarlin picked up his third save of the year.
Keene State 9, Salem State 3: Owen Duggan tripled and drove in a run but the game got away from the Vikings (0-3) in the middle innings. James Dolan and Connor Dolan had two hits each and Salem native Bobby Jellison recorded an RBI on a sac fly.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls win two: In Florida, the Gulls (2-1) got a pair of one run wins. The first was an extra innings triumph over Ohio Northern that saw Endicott plate three in the top of the tenth on a Christina Nowicki two RBI knock and a clutch RBI by Swampscott's Katie Watts. Endicott followed up with a 2-1 win over Framingham State that saw sophomore Chloe Shapleigh hit a solo home run and Lindsay Joubert knock in a run. Maria Hanchuk went the distance and fanned seven in the nightcap.
Vikes split: Salem State vanquished Maine-Presque Isle, 8-0, to pick up its first won of the year in South Carolina. Emily Henning homered with two RBI while Dawn Eisnor and Payton Jeffers also plated two runs each. Katherine Quigley (four innings) and Janeishelly Morales combined for the shutout. SSU also fell to Mulhenberg, 12-3. Mackenzie DeSantis had two RBI and a double in that one and Eisnor also doubled
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Husson 15, Salem State 13: Taylor Sujko scored six times and added an assist but Salem State (0-3) fell behind in the middle stages and never quite recovered. Jenna Wells had a hat trick and Madison White of Salem contributed a pair of goals.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
MCLA 9, Salem State 4: A scoring drought that produced no goals in the second or third quarters doomed the Vikings (1-3). Sean Roach two goals with a helper for Salem State and Trevor Gilligan came up with a solid 22 saves.