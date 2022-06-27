LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 5, Peabody/Middleton 2: Bobby Jellison threw a gem on Sunday to lift Post 331 (5-2) to its third straight win. Middleton/Peabody dipped to 3-3 on the summer.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 9, Manchester 5: Mike Giardi went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to spark the Pub (9-4) on Sunday. Nolan Hills also had two hits with three RBI, Ethan Doyle went 2-for-3, D.J. Brooks scored a pair of runs and Jon Cahill remained hot at the plate with two more hits and two RBI.
Beverly 4, Marblehead 2: The Recs got a much-needed win to inch closer to the .500 mark at 6-7.