LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 6, Methuen 4: Unbeaten Post 331 (4-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and Julian Ortiz came on for the last four outs (two strikeouts) to grab a save.
Offensively, Sam Armbruster drove home two runs and Casey Bellew tripled while Gavin Gold had an RBI and Logan Petrosino went 2-for-3. Jordan O'Malley struck out six over the first five innings to earn the win.
NECBL
Mystic 8, North Shore 7 (11 innings): Hamilton's Will Jones got the Navigators (3-8) through the ninth and tenth innings scoreless but was tagged with a unearned run in the 11th in a tough loss. North Shore had a 7-6 lead in the eighth after Stan DeMartinis III clubbed a 3-run triple. Harry Kaczmar also doubled and recorded his sixth RBI of the summer. Endicott College's Caleb Shpur had a hit and scored for Mystic.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 8, North Reading 2: Will Burns homered and totaled up three RBI to help the Sox grab a victory on Sunday night. Joe Kasper and Brendan Walsh each went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dimitri Boulous went six innings and allowed one earned to grab the win.