LEGION BASEBALL
Lowell 7, Marblehead/Swampscott 1: Post 57 fell behind by five runs early in the District 8 playoff semifinals and never recovered against the regular season champs. Will Roddy went 2-for-3 at the top of the lineup for the Mariners, who had six hits with singles by Charlie Sachs, Quinn Hitchcock, Bodie Bartram and Tyler Chiarello.
Ben Milner pitched well in relief, scattering three hits over 4 2/3.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 3, Ipswich 0: The Generals took care of business against the Chiefs with run scoring hits by Nick Freni, Luke McClintock and Aiden Green.
NECBL
Danbury 5, North Shore Navigators 2: The Navs got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but weren't able to do any damage with two outs. Luca Trigani and Jake McElroy had RBI for North Shore earlier in the night and Jario Vasquez struck out a pair in his North Shore debut in a spotless inning. Beverly's Brayden Clark fanned four batters in a five inning quality start and Peabody native Ryan Bradley struck out the side in the ninth.