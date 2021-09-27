GOLF
Prep finishes second at Invitational: St. John's Prep finished second overall out of nine teams that were invited to the Cape Cod National High School Invitational, losing by just one stroke. The Eagles top three scores that counted towards the team total of 228 were Alex Landry with a 73, Nick DeVito with a 76 and Ian Rourke with a 79. Those three golfers combined for eight birdies on the day. St. John's Shrewsbury won the event with a 227 while Xaverian finished third at 229.
Masconomet 39, Danvers 33: The Chieftains moved to 3-3 behind Jack Mertz' round of 36 on the par 34 layout. Chris O'Grady, Logan McKenna and Tyler Feldberg also won for Masconomet. Danvers' (4-5) winners were Brendan Glowik (7-2), Jakob Hamel (6-3) and Anthony Giordano (5-4), while Lucas Rotker tied his match, 4.5-4.5.
Triton 127, Ipswich 83: Seniors Jack Vanderbilt and Evan Stein led the Tigers in scoring but the Vikings had the better round and Ipswich dipped to 3-5.
Swampscott 52.5, Winthrop 19.5: The Big Blue moved to 3-3 on the season thanks to match play wins from Will Roddy (8-1), Dawson DiBarri (6-3), Ben O'Brien (9-0), Nate Maercklein (8.5-0.5), Connor Correnti (7-2) and Quinn Fitzpatrick (8-1).
Salem 44, Saugus 28: The Witches moved to 3-3 behind match play wins from Brady Tremblay (8.5-0.5), Riley Finnerty (5-4), Diego Acuna (5.5-3.5), Jayren Romero (6-3) and Harry Devoe (6.5-2.5).
Beverly 56, Marblehead 16: The Panthers improved to 7-0 and handed Marblehead its first loss in the process thanks to a 34 from Aidan LeBlanc, a 36 from Jack Ryan and a 36 from Ian Paddock. Will Ryan added a 38 while Jaxon Thomas carded a 39.
For Marblehead (6-1), Christopher Locke was the medalist with a 40. Marty Ryan was the leading point earner with four points in his individual match.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 4, Rockport 1: The Tigers (2-3-2) picked up their second win of the season behind three unanswered first half goals. Darwin Ramirez (assist to Sam Sirois), Thatch Phypers (PK goal) and Brian Milano all scored in that first half, while Cade Wetters added another goal in the second half. Keeper Nate Kobuszewski made some great saves in net to help preserve the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 1: The Generals got a second half goal from Ethan Minster to earn the draw against the Indians. Sam Coues, Keenan Maguire and Connor McClintock turned in great defensive efforts, while the offense generated many good chances down the stretch with strong play from Liam Roe and Raffi Santomenna.
Danvers 0, Marblehead 0: The Falcons got some great saves from goalie Sean Ouellete while sophomore Dino Ceilicovic and junior Griffin Butler also played well in a competitive draw.
The Magicians got a pair of key saves from goalie Hayden Leveroni to help preserve the scoreless draw.
Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Fenwick 2: Tyler Mullen and Ryan Noci each had one goal for Fenwick, while Luke Murray and Medhi Khemmich had assists in the setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 5, Central Catholic 3: Falling down 2-0, the Chieftains (6-1) roared back to win their sixth straight. Elena Lindonen had two goals and an assist, Kendall Skulley scored twice and Taylor Bovardi added a goal and an assist for Masco, which rattled off four straight between the 29th and 65th minutes. Carissa Scannell also had one assist for Masco.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Archbishop Williams 1: Ella Demakes finished a great feed from Ally Mitchell in the second half to help the Crusaders (3-0-3) stay unbeaten. Amy Hatfield also buried a penalty kick in the first half while Ava Bellechini had a great game on defense, Haley Lawrence played well up top and sisters Ella and Keira Morgan carried the midfield.
Marblehead 2, Weston 2: Annie Sheridan made her penalty kick in the second half as Marblehead (5-1-1) came from behind twice to earn a home point. Keeper Catherine Comstack made six saves with Annika Haley also scoring assisted by Cait Mullin.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Amesbury 2: Jane Maguire's half-volley goal, off a cross from teammate Chloe Gern just before halftime, snapped a 2-2 tie and paved the way for the Generals' victory. Senior forward Claire Nistl added an insurance marker in the second half, and sophomore midfielder Lily Mark scored her first varsity goal four mintues later. Goalie Steward Bernard, a sophomore, picked up her fourth victory in net for H-W, which got two first half goals from freshman Annie Moynihan, both of which were assisted by fellow frosh Tessa Hunt.
BB&N 4, Pingree 1: The Highlanders (2-1-1) battled hard but fell to to the No. 1 ranked team in New England on Saturday. Avery DePiero had a phenomenal game on defense with the goal scored by Luca Kloman assisted by Lexi Garcia.
Essex Tech 2, Innovation Academy 0: Hope McCarthy converted a penalty kick for the only goal the Hawks (4-5) needed. Carrie Martinez added an insurance tally for the winning side and Hailey Guilmet had the shutout in net.
Everett 4, Salem 1: Isabella Cunha netted the lone goal for the Witches while Breanna Stead and Kylie Michard turned in great all-around efforts.
Danvers 1, Swampscott 0: Senior captain Arianna Bezanson scored 14 minutes into the second half on assists from Reese Pszenny and Ellie Anderson to send the Falcons (7-0-1) to another win. Gabby Chisholm played well on defense while keeper Emily Goddard made four saves to preserve the clean slate.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 2, Gloucester 0: Brooke Waters scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, enabling the Big Blue to improve to 5-1-1 on the season. Oilvia Baran and Isabella Modica had assists for the winners, who had an excellent defensive showing for their third shutout of the season. Coco Clopton and Olivia Passalacqua also starred for Swampscott.
Triton 1, Beverly 0: The Panthers got some terrific play defensively from senior captain Jamie DuPont in the competitive one-goal setback. Goalie Amelia Massa also played well, making five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: Senior setter Brooklynne McFadden handed out 30 assists to help the undefeated Hawks (8-0) sweep 25-20, 25-17, 25-18). Senior Ali Tkach added 11 kills and four aces, senior Gracie Diley had five kills and four aces and seniors Maddison McFadden and Maggie McQuade anchored the defense. Junior Destinee DeJarnette added an impressive three blocks.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 1: The Generals picked up a 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 win behind some strong play from the middles, Lisette Leonard, Hannah-Marie Akoury and Gabby Campbell, who combined for seven total blocks. Outside hitters Mia Flynn and Grace Roebuck had a combined 10 kills, while libero Hannah Pasquarello had 25 digs.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
H-W competes at Ocean State Invitational: The Generals competed at the Ocean State Invitational in Rhode Island over the weekend, with Cooper Blatz finishing as the team's top runner with a 73rd place finish in 18:32. The team finished in 24th place. In the freshmen heat, the Generals finished second overall out of 10 teams to earn a team plaque. That squad was led by Clark Glidden, James Regan, Isaac Jones, Jack Creilsen and Ben Rich, placing fourth, sixth, 23rd, 30th and 31st, respectively.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Generals' Cote shines: Hamilton-Wenham's Ava Cote finished eighth overall with a time of 20:29 at the Ocean State Invitational in Rhode Island over the weekend. As a team, the Generals finished 15th. In the freshmen race, Mira Fleming led the way for H-W with a 13th place finish, followed by Charlotte Madden in 14th and Sofia Happel in 22nd. All three earned medals with their performances.