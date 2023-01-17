WRESTLING
St. John's Prep stays unbeaten: Ten different wrestlers won all four of their matches for the Eagles as they took down New Bedford (57-16), Josiah Quincy (48-0), Saugus/Peabody (64-9), and Essex Tech/Masconomet (69-3). They included Ben Schumacher (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (126), Jmmy Lally (132), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vince Bilotti (170), Angel Heredia (220), and Alex Bajoras (285). The defending state champions remained unbeaten in the process at 23-0.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 0: Senior captain Kyle Mahan finished with a 30-save shutout and junior forward Chris Maher had a pair of goals as Essex Tech (9-0-1) played its best game of the season in dispatching their Commonwealth Athletic Conference rivals on the road. Brady Leonard added a goal and two assists for the Hawks, with Armani Booth also scoring, captain Larry Graffeo and junior Logan Casey each contributing two assists, and solo helpers going to Jaydan Vargas and Bryan Swaczyk.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Lowell Catholic 1: Chris Stevens, a captain, scored twice to power the Crusaders (2-7) to their second straight win. Defenseman Anthony Sasso also connected for the winners, with Manny Alvarez-Segee contributing two assists and Cam Anderson and Ralph Juffre one apiece. Josh Millman, a team captain, made a dozen saves for the win in net.
Marblehead 4, Medford 4: Captains Hogan Sedky and Carter Laramie both produced two goals and an assist as the Headers (5-3-2) picked up a point in a non-league battle Monday. Senior goalie Griffin Winter had 21 saves for Marblehead, which got assists from Chris Locke, Kyle Hart, and James Caeran.
Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Masconomet 1: An Alex Whitman goal tied the game up for the Chieftains (6-4) on the road, but Lincoln-Sudbury snuck a late goal in for the game-winner. Chris Sacco played well for Masco in turning aside 25 shots, with defensemen Anthony Cerbone and Evan O'Heir assisting.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Woburn 2: A pair of goals by senior captain Shea Nemeskal and a shorthanded tally by eighth grader Clara Cary enabled the Panthers (8-2) to build a 3-0 lead and earn a bounce back win. Goalie Megan McGinnity collected 32 saves while Halle Greenleaf, Sadie Papamechail and Meredith Johnston notched assists.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1: Senior captain Abbey Millman netted the game-winner in the second period and assists on another goal as the Crusaders improved to 4-5-2. Freshman Mya Jewel added a goal with an assist, sophomore winger Molly Sullivan lit the lamp, freshman Katherine Roddy had a pair of helpers and sophomore Penny Levine Stein added a single apple. Ella Tucker, another sophomore, stopped 10 shots to earn the win.
Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains (2-9) hung in there with a strong Red Ranger team but ultimately fell despite some strong play by defensemen Allie LaCava and Bitsy King, Eliza Shannon and Maddie Kenney up front. Goalie MacKenzie Cronin made 22 stops in a stout effort.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John's Prep 80, North Quincy 70: Four Eagles scored in double figures, led by Mike O'Brien's 24 points, enabling St. John's Prep to capture its second victory of the season. Fellow seniors Lam Buys (17 points) and Dan Trainor (14) also had strong contests, as did junior Jack Angelopoulos (12).
Pentucket 54, Ipswich 46: The Tigers got 22 points including four 3-pointers from Nick Deleon but it wasn't enough in the tight defeat. Nate Pillis added a double-double with 13 points and 10-plus rebounds.
Essex Tech 58, Shawsheen 55: The Hawks (5-3) trailed by four after three quarters before rallying for a close win. Shawn O'Keefe led the way with a monster double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds, scoring 11 of those points in the fourth. Senior Joey Bono added 9 points with 12 boards while Jack McBournie had 11 points.
Lynn Classical 69, Swampscott 62: The Big Blue dipped to 3-5 on the year despite 17 points from Liam Wales and 14 from Jake Collins. Eli Zaklin also played well with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pentucket 54, Ipswich 31: Tied at the half, the Tigers (4-5) didn't half an answer for the powerful Panthers in the second half. Lucy Donahue led IHS offensively with 16 points.
North Reading 43, Hamilton-Wenham 27: Falling behind by 17 points (21-4) at halftime doomed the Generals in a Cape Ann League setback. Sasha Makogonov led Hamilton-Wenham (now 5-6) with seven points, while Gaby Campbell (6) and Sadie Gamber (5) also chipped in.