Monday's area roundup: Rakauskas helps power Swampscott field hockey to opening night win 

FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 3, Beverly 0: The Big Blue kicked off their season on the right foot, getting goals from captain Jordan Waters, junior Isabella Modica and sophomore Olivia Baran. Sydney Marshall, Nicolette Fraser and Meghan O'Brien also played well for Swampscott, which got a 12-save shutout from netminder Chloe Rakauskas.
Jamie DuPont, a junior midfielder had a strong game for the visiting Panthers, while senior captain Anne Curtin also played well defensively. Sydney Ruggieri, another senior defender, was also stellar for BHS.
GOLF
St. John's Prep 221, St. John's Shrewsbury 223: The Eagles (now 3-0) prevailed in a close match at The Meadow in Peabody, with Aidan LeBlanc firing a low round of 34 for the winners. Brandon Farrin contributed a 35 for St. Johns, with Terry Manning (36), Ian Rourke (38), Brendan O'Holleran (39) and Nick DeVito (39) also factoring into the scoring.
North Reading 131, Ipswich 101: The Tigers fell on the road despite getting an excellent outing from Aidan O'Flynn, who finished with 32 points.
Shawsheen 119, Essex Tech 100: The Hawks dropped a close decision despite 22 points from Luke Thibodeau.