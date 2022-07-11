LEGION BASEBALL
Middleton/Peabody 5, Newburyport 4: Joey Raymond's walk-off single plated Chris Trodden to complete the rally as Middleton/Peabody improved to 4-4 with a comeback win. Trodden had hit a 2-run triple to tie it up a 4-4 before scoring.
Beverly/Salem 5, Metheun 2: Post 331 moved to 8-3 on the summer with Monday night's victory.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Newport 3, North Shore 1: Despite solid pitching from Cooper Smith (six innings, four strikeouts) and St. John's Prep grad Matt Remley (two innings, no earned runs), the Navs (7-22) had their bats stymied and took a fourth straight loss. Connor Bertsch doubled for North Shore and Jake McElroy scored the lone run.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott 10, Kingston 3: It was another convincing win for the Sox (7-9) as they continue to climb up the standings.