NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 7, Kingston 3: For the second time in as many nights, Eric DePiero polished things off on the hill and Beverly took the quarterfinal playoff series from the four-time defending champions with a sweep. Nick McIntyre worked six strong for the win while Brandon Bingel, Matt Burgess and Dillon Gonzales had important hits in the winning effort.
Manchester 7, Peabody 6 (10 innings): Tim Unczur hit a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the tenth after gutting his way through 9 2/3 relief innings with five strikeouts to propel the Marlins into a winner-take-all Game 3 in the playoff quarterfinals. Nick Bamforth's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh took victory away from the Pub, which saw D.J. Pacheco and Nolan Hills both go 3-for-4 at the plate.
North Shore Phillies 14, North Shore Freedom 0: The top-seed rolled into the semifinals with a Game 2 sweep over the Freedom.