BOYS BASKETBALL
Taconic 63, Salem Academy 44: The Navigators got off to a strong start to take a halftime lead against the top seed in Div. 5, but ultimately couldn't keep pace down the stretch. Jorbert Peralta, Dexter Brown and Lorenzo Peguero led the way offensively in the season ending setback.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marlborough 8, Essex Tech 0: The best season in Hawks (16-4-3) came to an end on the road against the top seeded Panthers, who peppered goalies Kyle Mahan and Garrett White with 44 shots. Four second period goals turned a two-score contest into a 6-0 Marlborough lead. Captains Jonathan Daley and David Egan, as well as sophomore forward Logan Casey, played well for Essex Tech.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Swathmore 21, Gordon 4: The Scots had a hard time getting anything going in their trip to South Carolina.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 6, Penn State Behrend 3: John Marineau and Alex Ryzi both won straight set singles points and combined to win second doubles to power the Scots (1-4) to their first win. Adrian Thomas, Ezekial Hall and Adrian Thomas also provided singles victories.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon 8, John Carroll 0: Sierra Rici threw six shutout innings and Lily Rivera hit a solo homer and totaled two RBI to power Gordon. Isabella Rivera also had three hits and two RBI for the winners.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 7, Catholic 2: Doubles wins by Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim as well as Madison West/Kristin Kendall helped the Scots earn their first victory down in South Carolina at the annual Spring Tennis Fest. West, Kendall and Kim added singles points and Abbigail Fournier earned a 6-3, 7-5 win as well.