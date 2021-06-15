Monday's area roundup: Salem baseball ends regular season with walkoff win

BASEBALL
Salem 6, Danvers 5 (8 innings): Jack Doyle hit his second triple of the game and scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch as the Witches (5-10) ended the regular season with back-to-back wins. Robert Palacios came on in relief to earn his first win, forcing Danvers (9-7) to strand the go-ahead run on base in both the 7th and 8th innings. Doyle's 2-run triple in the fifth gave the Witches the lead before Danvers tied it in the top of the 7th on Brendan Trohon's RBI single.
Ethan Doyle held Danvers at bay with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings before reaching the pitch count limit and Bobby Jellison had three hits with two runs scored for Salem. Danvers got six strikeouts from Tyler Robinson on the hill and three hits from Steve Reardon.
Essex Tech 7, Greater Lawrence 2: Senior Dan Masta went the distance and struck out five to help the Hawks (4-9) get back in the win column. Masta helped himself with two hits and an RBI while senior Ricky DeLoreto drove in a pair and sophomores Harry Lynch (two runs, two RBI) and Jayce Dooley (two hits, two RBI) swung the bat well.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 14, Swampscott 6: Captain Will Shull had seven points with four goals and three assists while fellow senior Mark Paquette also scored four times as the Magicians (13-0) finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time in school history. Connor Cronin also had a 7-point outing for the winners (3 goals, 4 assists), while Josh Robertson had two goals and two assists, and Matt Thompson added one of each. Gresh Bosworth starred defensively for Marblehead, as did Baxter Jennings in the faceoff circle, and J.T. Monahan turned aside 14 shots in net.
Aidan Breault stopped 16 shots in net for Swampscott (now 10-5), with Jack Russo scoring three goals, Vinny Palmer two and Christian Urbano one. Jason Codispoti added an assist.
Danvers 17, Winthrop 6: Christian Harvey buried six goals as the Falcons improved to 9-3. Nick Tavares finished with a hat trick and one assist for the winners, who also got two goals and two assists from Colby Dunham, two goals and a helper from Christian Burke, a goal and two assists from Jimmy Thibodeau, a goal and an assist from Jackson Vogel, one goal from Jack Flynn, and single assists from Jack Murphy and Jake Ryan. Donovan Biersteker earned the win in net, stopping three shots.
Beverly 16, Saugus 1: The Panthers (now 7-7) got three goals from both Kyle Oliphant and captain Nick Cole (who also had 2 assists) while Gavin Lawrence and Will ten Hope each found the back of the net twice in a runaway victory. Single goals came off the sticks of Adam Shipp, Troy Morin, Mason Simpson, captain Matt Mezza (who also had an assist), Ethan Haight and Dylan Zocco. Quinn Fidler picked up his seventh win in net, stopping four shots.
Hamilton-Wenham 19, Amesbury 1: Senior captain Andrew Winch had a North Shore best 14 points — including a dozen assists — as the Generals rolled in their regular season finale. Fellow captain Colby Guyer scored six times and dished off an assist, while Hunter Bahr, yet another captain, finishing with two goals and two assists. Aidan Dwyer (2 goals), Zach Walles (goal, assist), Luke Twomey (goal), Charlie Schibli (goal), Peter Gourdeau (goal), Jack Wieman (goal), Kurt Sprenkle (goal), goaltender Grant Landon (goal) and Jack Steward (assist) also got onto the scoresheet for Hamilton-Wenham, which improved to 4-7. Landon (8 saves) and fellow goalies Ben Woods (2 saves) and Mike Pitkin (2 saves) combined on the victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 16, Gloucester 1: The Tanners (10-4) rolled behind a balanced scoring attack that saw three girls — Amber Kiricoples (2 goals, 2 assists), Hailey Baker (2 goals) and Skylar Girard (2 goals) — score at least twice. Hailee Lomasney added a goal and two assists while Jordyn Collins, Abby Leonard and Emily McDonough each had one goal and one assist. Sophie Izzo, Siobhan Smith, McKayla Fisher and Katie Amico also scored once, while Sam Rowe had an assist.
Danvers 19, Winthrop 11: Kaylee Rich scored five goals and dished out two assists while Eliana Anderson scored four times and had an assist as the Falcons picked up a win. Sabrina Auciello added two goals and an assist, Bobbi Serino had a goal and two assists, Jordan Turcotte had three goals, Sadie Bucco had a goal and an assist, and Katherine Purcell had two goals to round out the scoring. Megan McGinnity was strong in net as well, making 12 saves in the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Beverly 1: The Magicians earned a pair of singles wins from Cannan Whittier (6-2, 6-3) and Tess Keaney (6-1, 6-1) while also winning both doubles matches to finish the regular season at 11-2. Doubles winners were Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur (6-2, 6-3) and Ava Ullian and Leah Saulnier (6-3, 6-7, 7-4).
Masconomet 3, Swampscott 2: The Chieftains won a close one against their league rivals behind individual triumphs from sophomore Kendall Skulley at first singles (6-0, 6-3), senior captain Ella Gharabegian at third singles (6-2, 6-4) and the first doubles team of freshman Taylor Mastrogiovanni and sophomore Chloe Ahern (6-3, 7-6).
SOFTBALL
Danvers 5, Saugus 0: In a game that was stopped in the top of the seventh with two outs due to rain, the Falcons (9-4) earned the victory. Senior Lily Eldridge went six innings and gave up two hits while walking one and striking out five. At the plate, freshman Ava Gray had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, sophomore Kaylee Marsello had a hit and an RBI, and sophomore Emily Goddard had a hit with 2 RBI.
Danvers 7, Winthrop 0: On Sunday, the Falcons rolled behind a seven inning gem from Lily Eldridge (3 hits, 1 walk, 7 Ks). Senior Becky Zellin went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI at the plate while freshman Lauren Ahern went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the offense.
Essex Tech 14, Lowell Catholic 2: Senior shortstop Aly Countie hit a grand slam, totaled six RBI and stole four bases while going 4-for-4 to pace the Hawks. Sam Chasse threw all five innings with five strikeouts, Arianna Barrows went 2-for-3 with two swipes and three runs and both Emma Philbrook and Mya Doucette put down successful squeezed for RBI.
Peabody 7, Masconomet 2: Freshman standout Abby Bettencourt tossed a complete game gem to help the Tanners roll to another win.
