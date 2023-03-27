WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Salem State 15, Lasell 9: Taylor Sujko erupted for seven goals and three assists to power the Vikings (2-5) to victory. Madison White added four goals while Mackenzie Schmink had two with three ground balls.
