GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Weston 2: The defending Division 4 state champs shaded a powerhouse Weston team when No. 2 doubles Alle Benchoff/Sofia Montoya rallied to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Chloe Gern cruised in singles play (6-0, 6-3) and the first doubles team of Sienna Gregory and Abby Simon also won, 6-1, 6-1.
Danvers 5, Saugus 0: The Falcons (1-0) started with an impressive win with points secured by Madison Savage (6-0, 6-1), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-0), Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Eva Nadeau/Josie Vogel (6-1, 6-3) and Jenny Patel/Raina Langlais (6-1, 6-1).
Ipswich 5, Rockport 0: Freshman Abbie Allen won in straight sets at first singles and junior Tess O'Flynn and senior captain Maggie McCormick followed with clean victories as Ipswich moved to 1-1. The doubles teams of captain Beylen Curtis/Frannie Hertz and Norah Hickey/Lila Borgam completed the sweep.
Marblehead 5, Beverly 0: German exchange student Pauline Geissler shone at first singles for Marblehead with a7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win while teammates Andrea Potwin (7-6, 3-6 10-7) and Charley Cooper (6-2, 4-6, 6-3) won thrillers. The Marblehead doubles teams of Courtney Yoder/Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-3) and Aoifew Bresnaham/Lucia Levin (6-4, 6-3) also won.
Manchester Essex 4, Swampscott 1: The first doubles team of Anna Ratner and Victoria Quagrello pulled out a 7-5, 6-0 win for the Big Blue (1-1).
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 0: The Chieftains cruised behind clean singles sweeps from Kendall Skulley, Nina Klink and Teagan Skulley. In doubles action, Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink also won 6-0, 6-0, as did Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 4, St. John's Shrewsbury 1: Ben Liptak and Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-2) and Luke Free and Mark MacDuffee (6-3, 7-6) took both doubles points to help the Eagles move to 2-0. Singles wins came from Jack Prokopis (6-1, 6-0) and John Deangelis (6-0, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Beverly 0: Mika Graber picked up where he left off last year with a 6-0, 6-1 win and Jost Eggebrecht and Matthew Sherf followed suit with straight set wins to propel the Magicians. The doubles teams of Etan Farfel/Jayden Janock and Jimmy King/Luke Miller also prevailed in straight sets.
Swampscott 4, Manchester Essex 1: Victories by Charles Schepens (6-4, 7-5), Sam Schepens (a freshman and first-time winner) and Maxim Zeissig (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) set the tone for the Big Blue. At first doubles, Nick Custer and Trevor Talebian also won, 6-2, 6-0.
Rockport 4, Ipswich 1: The Tigers went down on the road.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell 3, Essex Tech 2: The Hawks dropped a competitive decision, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 16-18 despite a career high 18 kills, two blocks and 17 digs from Ryan Lovasco. Fellow senior outside hitter Ryan Cole added nine kills and two aces, freshman Michael Lopez had five kills and two blocks, sophomore Charlie Reed had five kills and sophomore Barrett Cross notched a career-high 36 assists.
BASEBALL
Salem 4, Gloucester 1: Sebastian Cruz fanned eight in four innings of work and Jesus Balcacer Jiminez fanned six in three frames to help the Witches improve to 3-0. Jack Doyle had a key double for the winners and Rocco Ryan and Jon Wasserman also scored runs.
Essex Tech 4, Rockport 0: New coach Sean Sullivan earned his first victory thanks to junior James Levesque and sophomore Jordan O'Malley combining for the shutout on the mound. Freshman Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik drove home three runs on two hits for the Hawks (1-1) and senior Chris Itz contributed a pair of his.
Marblehead 12, Manchester Essex 1: Charlie Sachs and Bodie Bartram had three RBI each and Shane Keough and Chris Cannuscio each knocked in two as Marblehead (2-1) stayed hot at the plate with another 10-run rule win. Riley Schmitt scored three runs and senior captain Ian Maude went the distance to earn his first win of the season on the bump.
St. John's Shrewsbury 7, St. John's Prep 1: Junior captain Cam LaGrassa went 3-for-4 with an RBI but the Eagles (1-1) committed four costly errors in their first loss of the year. Nick Lembo and Yianni Andrikopoulos both hit triples for the Prep while Christian Rosa and Jack Castrichini combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Pingree 3, Brooks 2: Tejas Prakash lined an RBI single to center in the bottom of the eighth and the Highlanders (3-1) walked off with a nice out of conference win. Ethan Rich scored the winning run while Jaylon Richardson threw three scoreless in relief for the win and Cole Perkin fanned five over five frames. Dan Ferris had two hits for Pingree, Nick Hubbard doubled, Drew Mullaney singled and scored and Quinn Moses drove in another run.
Beverly 3, Methuen 1: Noah Guanci racked up 10 strikeouts and allowed only two hits with no walks to power the Panthers (2-1). Dylan Koloski and Charles Salerno had RBI singles in the fifth to help the Panthers pull away while senior Ian Visnick also singled home a run.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 11, Wayland 7: Elsa Reulet had two hits, three RBI and combined with Jasmine Feliciano for eight strikeouts pitching as the Panthers won a slugfest. Lila Pasquarello also had two hits and two RBI and Jane Foley stroked a key RBI triple.
Brooks 10, Pingree 2: Playing well for the Highlanders in defeat was Lily Sardone (triple), and Lucy Ciaciarello, Marah Goldman and Sadie Cannellini, who all played excellent defensively.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 113, Saugus 13: Event winners for the Falcons included Dan Molina (triple jump, low hurdles), Timothy Bowler (shot put), Adam Ellington (long jump), Reagan Little (discus), Kevin Ouellette (javelin), Zach Zoladz (high hurdles), Owen Gasinowski (100), Aidan Smith (200), Nick Figueiredo (400), Lucas Landry (800), Sam Randall (mile) and Will Dumont (2-mile).
Salem falls to Gloucester: Patrick Conn was a double winner for the Witches in both the 100 (11.7) and 200 (24.1). The 4x400 relay team also placed first (4:07), while Mathyas Beckford earned a second place showing in the discus (80 feet 9 inches).
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 96, Saugus 41: Lily Delafano was first in both the 100 and 200, Cali Abbatessa was first in the shot put and discus and Deanna Figueiredo won both hurdle events to help the Falcons get by the Sachems. Also earning first place points were Addison Lamar (800), Bobbi Serino (mile), Courtney Hinchion (2-mile), Chloe Hertigan (high jump) and Ava Newton (javelin).
Salem tripped up by Gloucester: Medjine Moise had a first place throw of 68 feet 4 inches for the Witches in the discus.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 10, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Eliot Donovan erupted for a career best six goals and two assists to put the Tigers (1-1) in the win column for the first time this spring. Griffin O'Brien added a pair of goals, Will Harrington had one goal and one assist, and Chris Burns also scored. Ryan Orroth picked up the victory with three saves in net, and teammates Charlie Elder and Henry Wright each had an assist. Faceoff men Christian Gianakakis, Spencer McDavitt and Louis Harrington combined to win 14 of 17 draws as well for Ipswich.
Lucas Hunt scored four of Hamilton-Wenham's five goals, with Will Stidsen notching the other.
Masconomet 6, Danvers 4: Owen McNally and Cooper Easley both scored twice to give the Chieftains their first win in five games this season. Griffin Halecki and Will Mitchell added single scores for Masconomet, which got an 18-save performance in net from goaltender Colin Dillon. Assists came off the sticks of Miles Mireault, Will Carey, Tristen Dillon, and John Miga.
The Falcons (now 0-2), who fell behind 4-0 before scoring, got a dozen saves from Dan Vatousios, plus a goal and an assist from Lucas Rotker and single tallies from Tommy Cyr, Colby Dunham and Jake Ryan.
Essex Tech 19, Greater Lowell 2: Fisher Gadbois had another big day with five goals and nine points total as the Hawks remained unbeaten at 4-0. Dominic Tiberii (3 goals, 3 assists), P.J. Norton (2 goals, 3 assists), Bryan Swaczyk (3 goals), Armani Booth (2 goals, 2 assists), Timothy Tavares (goal, 3 assists) and Nevin Maher (goal, assist) all added multi-point showings for Essex Tech, which got single strikes from Brady Leonard and Hadden Amico, one assist from Colin Holden, and nine saves from Damian Biersteker.
Winthrop 16, Swampscott 11: In a high scoring affair, the Big Blue couldn't match up with the Vikings despite five goals from Jason Codispoti. Liam Keaney added two goals and four assists for Swampscott (now 1-3), with Christian Urbano adding two goals and two helpers. Jason Rothwell and Liam Herlihy added solo goals, with goalies Timmy Sheehan and Louis Pilotte making three and five saves, respectively.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 15, Greater Lowell 1: The Hawks (3-1) rolled behind goals from seven different players. Maddie McDonald led the charge with five goals and three assists, sophomore Chelsea Martinez and Janelle Dalton added two goals apiece and freshman Ava Denisco had three assists.
Swampscott 9, Winthrop 6: The Big Blue improved to 2-0 behind three goals and an assist from Abby Eichler, as well as a hat trick from Coco Clopton. Avery Laundry added two goals, Brooke Waters had one and goalie Lilah Caplan made 12 saves in net.
Beverly 13, Marblehead 11: Lauren Caley scored five goals while Joselyn Silva had four goals and two assists to propel the Panthers (3-2) to victory. Lily Shea added a hat trick and two helpers, Caroline Hickey had a goal and freshman goalie Madeline Reynolds stopped 14 shots. Defensively, Liz Wilder and Grace Gonzalez both played well.
For Marblehead (0-3), Sydney Langton pumped in five goals and added an assist. Lucy Wales had two goals, Isabelle Ferrante had one and Caroline Scroope had two assists. Also playing well was Ramona Gillett, Maddie Forbes, Gretchen Smith, Kate Burns and Saylor Caruso.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Assumption 5, Gordon 4: Despite picking up forfeit wins at third doubles as well as fifth and sixth singles, the Scots fell to 5-12 on the season. Hannah Hoyda added a 6-4, 6-2 decision at fourth singles for Gordon.