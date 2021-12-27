TRACK
Fenwick's Smith shines: Declan Smith, a Peabody native, ran a 4:42.13 to win the freshman mile at the Mass. State Track Coaches Association's Boston Holiday Challenge at Reggie Lewis Center. The time also qualifies Smith for nationals in the freshman mile.
Also in the girls weight throw, Julia Loescher came in fourth (36 feet, half inch) and McKenna Lehman was sixth (28 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
Tanners take medals: At the MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge, Peabody's Logan Traccia came in first place in the 1000 with an impressive time of 2:39.3. Brendan Smith placed fifth in the shot put and in the girls high jump, Brianna Ewansiha came in second pace.
BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 2: Tied going into the third period, the Generals got the game-winning goal from Peter Gourdeau in his first varsity game to prevail and advance into the finals of the Lynn Christmas Tournament Tuesday night against Swampscott (6 p.m. at the Connery Rink). Drew Dolan had a pair of goals and earned Player of the Game honors for Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-2), while Aidan Donovan added his first varsity goal and Liam Heney knocked home a rebound.
Cooper Miller, a freshman, stopped 20 shots to pick up the decision between the pipes. The Generals did a much better job communicating defensively and moving the puck, while its offense -- which got assists from Leo Kagan, Evan Haughey, Seamus Heney, Rafi Santomenna, and Lucas Hunt -- drove the net to create more scoring opportunities, said head coach Rob Ryan.
Swampscott 8, Lynn 1: Max Gadon finished with two goals and an assist while Aidan Sprague had a goal and two helpers to propel the Big Blue (2-2) into the Lynn Christmas Tournament final. Kody Langevain, Derek Faia, Will Roddy and captain Zack Pierce all had a goal and an assist while sophomore Jackson Bartram nabbed his first varsity goal.
Solo assists went to Aidan Fitzpatrick, Quinn Hitchcock, Zach Ryan, Ben Tolosa, Liam Herlihy and Frankie Pappalardo. Goalies Jason Bouffard (12 saves in 39 minutes) and eighth grader Dom Pappalardo (1 save in 6 minutes) combined for the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wakefield 48, Danvers 32: The Falcons (3-1) struggled offensively in the second half, being outscored 25-15, in the opening round of the North Reading tourney. Ellie Anderson scored 13 for Danvers and Kristina Yebba added 10. The Blue-and-White, who face Revere in the consolation game Tuesday (4:30 p.m.), committed 25 turnovers as well.
Bishop Fenwick 60, Haverhill 25: Senior captain Olivia Found scored 19 points along with five assists and six steals to put Fenwick (4-1) in the finals of its Christmas Classic tourney against Rockland (a 48-45 winner over Masconomet in the other bout). Sophomores Ella Andrews (10 points, eight rebounds) and Cecilia Kay (12 points, seven boards) also played well for Fenwick.
Rockland 48, Masconomet 45: The Chieftains were upset in the first round of the Bishop Fenwick Christmas Classic and will take on Haverhill in Tuesday's consolation contest at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danvers 53, Hamilton-Wenham 38: The Falcons hit 10 3-pointers to stun the Generals in the first round of the Bank Gloucester Holiday Tournament, advancing to Tuesday night's final against the host Fishermen. Quinton Shairs led Danvers with 16 points, Aris Xerras had 12 and Dylan Lanphere had 11 while Jacob Wescott had a great defensive game. H-W was paced by Markus Nordin's 14 points.
Peabody 62, Pioneer of Everett 37: Luke Roan led a balanced attack that saw 11 players score as the Tanners improved to 2-2. Nathan Braz also scored in double figures with 10.