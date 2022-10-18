FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 6, Marblehead 1: Senior captain Maggie Sturgis scored four more goals, giving her 27 for the season and 100 for her varsity career, as the Chieftains (10-0-2) remained unbeaten heading into Wednesday's Northeastern Conference showdown at Danvers. Fellow seniors Greta Mowers and co-captain Julia Graves also scored in the Senior Day triumph. Yet another 12th grader, Maddi Wayland, finished with two saves, while freshman Sara Graves had a terrific game.
Isabelle Ferrante scored with an assist to Clara Donovan for the Magicians (4-9-1), with Maggie Beauchesne finishing with 17 saves in net. Lucy Rubino, Peighton Ridge, Lane Kaeyer, and Elise Burdge also played well.
Danvers 6, Saugus 0: Nine different players factored into the scoring, with Caroline Horn, Nyomi Baez and Emma Cross all tallying their first varsity goals, to power the Falcons (11-1-2). Megan McGinnity stopped six shots to earn the shutout. Captain Katherine Purcell had two goals and fellow captain Emma Wilichoski had one, with Meghan McCowan (first one on the varsity), Maddie Chase, Kate Kirby and Sadie Papamechail each picking up an assist.
Swampscott 2, Beverly 1: Cece O'Connor stopped a half-dozen shots in net while Sawyer Groothuis and captain Brooke Waters took care of the offense for the Big Blue (7-4-3), who have won four in a row. Avery Laundry, Olivia Baran and Lucy Brown picked up assists.
The Panthers (6-7-1) got their goal from Kyla Hart-Perron, with Brooke Davies assisting. Kelly Woodbury made one save in the BHS net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 1, Central Catholic 0: Freshman Cate Shaffer scored her first varsity after being sprung by two nice passes from senior Ally Mitchell and defender Nicole Schneider and the Chieftains remained spotless on the season at 13-0. Kara Lindonen and Blythe McLean had strong all-around games for Masco.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Manchester Essex 1: Ella Schenker drove the post and scored on Lily Mark's cross with 15 minutes left to send the Generals (8-5) to victory. Mark also assisted on an early goal by Tessa Hunt and keeper Stewart Bernard had a solid effort between the posts.
Excel 4, Salem Academy 0: The Navs dipped to 6-6-5 with the Monday afternoon setback.
Georgetown 5, Ipswich 1: The Royals were too much for the Tigers (2-10-3) to handle in the rain.
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders fell to 0-10-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Beaver Country Day 1: Danny Alepa scored the Highlanders' lone goal of the day in the draw.
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 3: Theo Norton scored twice while Jack Totten had the other goal as Ipswich (6-6-3) grinded its way to a CAL draw. Brian Milano added two assists and Alex Barlow had one, while Nate Buletza, Zane Norton and Seth Woodbury all played well, too.
Excel Academy 8, Salem Academy 0: The Navigators dipped to 5-8-2 on the season despite some strong play from Carlos Campos, as well as 20 saves in net from Ivan Paredes.
Marblehead 5, Winthrop 0: The Magicians got two goals from Isaiah Pina and a goal apiece from Harrison Curtis, Matt Sherf and Colin White en route to the win. Pina added an assist, as did London McDonald, Stefan Shepard and Riley Schmitt. Rory Zampese secured his eight shutout in net in the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Beverly 0: Grace Sorensen had another huge performance for the Tigers (13-1), finishing with a dozen kills, seven aces and 12 digs in a 25-15, 25-21, 25-18 triumph. Kendra Brown (14 assists, 5 digs), Tess O'Flynn (11 assists, 1 ace), and Claire Buletza (5 kills, .417 hitting efficiency with no errors) were other standouts for Ipswich. Beverly was led by seven kills from Mya Perron and five service aces from Mayen Kuot.
Prospect Hill 3, Salem Academy 0: The Navigators dropped to 8-8 with the straight set loss.
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0: The Tanners improved to 12-3 with a 28-26, 31-29, 25-22 sweep of their MVC foes. Lauryn Mendoca had 15 serving points with four kills while Bo Bettencourt had 14 kills, Kayla Landry had three kills and three blocks, Maddie Castro came up with four kills and two blocks and Abby Bettencourt ran the offense with 29 assists.
Masconomet 3, Salem 0: Camryn Wettstone had 10 kills and Cali Haberland added six to help the Chieftains (12-4) prevail 25-5, 25-14, 25-18. Vanessa Latam handed out 14 assists with Remmi Cote adding eight while Sophie LeMay contributed five digs.
Marblehead 3, Saugus 0: The Magicians (11-2) earned a 25-16, 25-9, 25-16 victory thanks to 13 kills on 14 swings from Keira Sweetnam. Maddy Antunes added three aces while Julia Potvin had 19 assists in the win.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Bates 1: Ryan Gerry gave the Gulls a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute but it took Bates only 44 seconds to draw even and that's where it remained. Kyle Rosa made only two saves and his counterpart for Bates also made two with shots being hard to come by in this one.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Albertus Magnus 1: Ella Speidel had 11 kills and Abigail O'Connor delivered ten to spark the Vikings (5-12) to a 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory. Kailey Roche also had a great defensive outing with 21 digs.