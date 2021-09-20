FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 6, Marblehead 0: Junior Maggie Sturgis scored all six goals, a career high, for the unbeaten Chieftains (4-0). Lily Conway assisted on three of those scores, while Riley Trodden had one. Katelyn Caffrey had an excellent game for the winners while Ainsley Gruener pitched her
Haley Baker stopped a half dozen shots in net for Marblehead (0-2-1), with Mia Carr playing well at the midfield, and Ella Gorham and Caoimhe McKiernan doing likewise on defense.
Beverly 1, Swampscott 1: Kyla Perron-Hart's fourth period goal, coming off a corner assist from Noelle McLane, enabled the Panthers (1-2-2) to earn a hard fought tie on the road. Amelia Massa stopped 10 shots in the stalemate for Beverly, which also got strong defensive performances from Ella Maloblocki, Cerys Murphy and Kate Kelsey.
Swampscott (now 2-1-1) had taken a 1-0 lead on a Isabella Monica goal, with Meg O'Brien assisting. Aubrey Bliss, Coco Clopton, Paige Quagrello and Nicolette Fraser all had strong games for the Big Blue in the tie.
Gloucester 3, Peabody 0: The Tanners fell to 1-3 on the season with Monday's conference setback.
Pingree 1, Nobles & Greenough 0: Grace Mullaney's goal off a corner with just three minutes to play gave the Highlanders a season opening victory at home. Sophomore goaltender Sadie Canelli was immense for Pingree in stopping 13 shots, including eight in the second half.
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Salem 0: The Panthers cruised to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 triumph. Natalie Reynolds, a middle blocker, led the Orange-and-Black (now 3-1) with 11 kills, hitting .625. Teammate Sadie MacKilligan, a junior right side, added two kills in her first varsity start. Sierra Sadoski, a senior right side, was impeccable from the service, said head coach Ashley Chalifour, with only one error on 21 attempts.
The Witches got strong performances from senior middle hitter Anna Cantone (7 kills) as well as senior captain and libero Natalie Wessell (13 digs, as well as strong passing on serve receive).
Essex Tech 3, Norfolk 0: Brooklynne McFadden had nine aces and 16 assists as the Hawks (now 6-0) served 21 aces in their 25-20, 25-7, 25-10 victory. Defensively, Madison McFadden, Ariana Barrows and Maggie McQuade all starred for Essex Tech.
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer I 1: Sophia Jimenez propelled the Navigators (now 3-3) to their four-set triumph with some excellent serves. Emely Foe and Emilyse Minaya also had strong games for Salem Academy after beating Pioneer I for the first time.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 1, Pioneer Valley 0: Lizzy Reid scored on a pass from Sierra Clawson to give the Witches their first victory of the season. Defensively, Salem got excellent performances from J.J. Wallace, Isabella Cunha and Samantha Agno.
Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Mary's 0: Allison Mitchell, Katie Dunne, Ella DeMakes, Bella DelVecchio and Irene Caron each scored to power the Crusaders to victory. Assists went to DelVecchio (2), Ava Bellancini, Taylor Carafa and Aisling Hinchey. Keeper Claudia Keith earned the clean slate in net with Ella Morgan playing strong in the middle and Amy Hatfield and McKenna Gilligan anchoring the defense.
Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Freshman Tessa Hunt scored the equalizer on a perfectly placed corner kick in the opening half, but Lynnfield scored once more to earn the win. Senior Claire Nistl played well throughout while sophomore Stewart Bernard was steady in net for the Generals (2-1).
Masconomet 1, North Andover 0: Lauren Boughner scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Elena Lindonen in the 24th minute. Kylie DuMont, Lilly Podgurski, Charlotte Meixsell and Kendall Skulley anchored the defense for Masco with Charlotte Hill earning the shut out in net.
Pingree 1, Phillips Andover 1: Lauren Collins had the goal for the Highlanders (1-0-1) with Maddie Landers having a strong game along with Avery DePiero on defense and Lexi Garcia up top.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 5, Whittier Tech 0: Senior forward Dougie Baker's first varsity goal highlighted the victory for the Hawks, who improved to 3-0-1. Senior captains Mateus Lima (goal, 2 assists) and Josh Berube (2 assists) also had big offensive games for the winners, with junior forward Ryan Lovasco and senior midfielder Ryan Gallucci both finding the back of the net with goals. Brady McGregor picked up the shutout with his fine play in net.
North Reading 2, Ipswich 1: With under five minutes remaining, Brian Milano was taken down in the box to earn the Tigers a penalty kick, and Thatch Phypers cashed in to knot the game at one. North Reading, however, scored about two minutes later to earn the win. The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie at halftime thanks to a nice PK save from keeper Nate Kobuszewski, who played a terrific game throughout. Defensively, Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton, Efram Johanson and Spencer Johnson shined, while Spencer McDavitt and Tyler Rafferty also had strong games.
Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Locked in a scoreless draw until 10 minutes to go, the Generals allowed two goals down the stretch to suffer the loss. Still, it was a strong overall effort in defeat, with good play coming from Andrew Groberio at center mid, Sam Coues at center back and Jackson Contois at full back.
GOLF
Beverly 48.5, Swampscott 23.5: The Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season thanks to a 34 from Aidan LeBlanc, a 36 from Cam Cook and a 40 from Ian Paddock.
For Swampscott (1-2), Will Roddy and Dawson DiBarri tied their individual matches while Connor Correnti won his, 5-4.
Archbishop Williams 168, Bishop Fenwick 140: Tony Novak had 29 points to pace the Crusaders at Hillview Country Club. Mike Carter added 25 and Leo Schroeder 22 for Fenwick (now 4-2).;