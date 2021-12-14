GIRLS TRACK

Beverly sweeps two in opener: Twin sisters Olivia Young (1000, 3:23.7) and Emily Young (mile, 5:41.5) both sped to victories to lead the Panthers to season opening triumphs over Masconomet, 55-31, and Gloucester, 70-16, at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse. 

Twin sisters Emily (left) and Olivia Young both had first place finishes to help guide the Beverly High girls indoor track team to a pair of season opening victories Monday at home. 

Other winners for the Orange-and-Black included Mya Perron in the shot put (28 feet 6 inches), Meredith Pasquarosa in the 50 hurdles (8.04), Olivia Merritt in the 50 dash (6.72), Claire Brean in the 600 (1:50.8) and Mia Kasperowicz in the 2-mile (11:56.6), as well as the 4x440 relay team (4:45.4).

Masconomet 68, Gloucester 18: The Chieftains went 1-1 on their day thanks to a big win over Gloucester. Winners included Riley Trodden in the high jump (4 feet 8 inches) and Lauren Boughner in the 300 (49.6). Masconomet also earned valuable points courtesy of its half dozen second place showings.

Bresnahan wins 1000 for Fenwick: At the Mass. State Track Coaches Association's Winterfest Meet, Shannon Bresnahan won the 1000 meter race for Fenwick (3:22.8) to highlight the day. Teammate Julia Loescher took home second place in the shot put (31 feet 1/2 inch), while Catherine Carter placed sixth in the 600 (1:52.4).

BOYS TRACK

Masconomet captures two: The Chieftains edged out Beverly, 45-40, and toppled Gloucester, 56-29, to start the indoor season 2-0. Nate Collins (high jump, 5-4), Liam Gillespie (50 hurdles, 7.4), Sasha Kessel (50 dash, 5.96), Nate Collins (300, 41.1), James Toleos (100, 2:50.9), and the 4x440 relay team (4:00.8) all finished in first place for Masco.

Beverly 65, Gloucester 20: The Orange-and-Black rebounded with a strong showing against the Fishermen. Senior Grant Eastin was a first place finisher in the shot put (42-10 1/4), as were teammates Ryan Dunleavy in the 600 (1:39) and Liam Ouellette in the 2-mile (10:20.2). Leo Sheriff finished second in both the high jump (5-4) and 50 hurdles (8.4) for the hosts as well.

Fenwick has strong showing: At the MSTCA Winterfest Meet, Wyatt Burr was terrific in taking second place in the mile (4:54.2). Additionally, Charlie Vu took fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.86) and teammate Declan Smith was eighth in the mile (4:54.2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Swampscott 40, Triton 39 (OT): Down 13 points in the first quarter, the Big Blue stormed back for an impressive opening night win behind a double-double from senior Chloe Rakauskas (14 points, 10 rebounds). Sophomore Victoria Quagrello and senior Sophie DiGrande each finished with 10 points for the winners, while senior Brooke Matela was a standout defensively.

WRESTLING

Beverly splits at Quad-Meet: Under new head coach Ben Comeau, the Panthers went to Westford Academy over the weekend and beat both Weymouth (45-6) and Londonderry, N.H. (48-24) while falling to Haverhill (54-30) and the host Grey Ghosts (45-33). Standouts for Beverly include senior captain Garrett McNeil, who went 3-0; fellow senior captain Mario Hoxha (3-1); junior Jackson Champlain (3-0) and sophomore Connor LoColle (3-1).

