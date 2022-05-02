BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 6, Beverly 5 (OT): Junior attackman Tyler Kalloo finished with three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Tanners (4-5) swept their season series from their Northeastern Conference rivals. Matt Bettencourt (2) and Cam Collins also scored for Peabody, with junior attack Jose Lendor adding an assist. Anthony Curcio won half of his 14 faceoffs and goaltender Derek Patturelli picked up the win after stopping 11 shots.
Swampscott 19, Gloucester 4: Jack Russo (2 assists) Zack Pierce (assist) and Jason Codispoti all erupted for five goals as the Big Blue (4-6) rolled it their most decisive victory of the season. Cole Hamernick contributed two goals to the Swampscott cause while Carson Palmer and Aidan Sprague also scored and Harrison Kinne dished out three assists. Aidan Breault earned the win between the pipes with nine saves.
Pingree 19, BB&N 8: Senior captain Jack Feeks exploded for eight goals and added an assist to send the Highlanders (11-3) to their eighth straight victory. Riley McClure also had a big afternoon with two goals and five assists, as did Jack Savoie (2 goals, 3 assists), Charlie Faldi (goal, 3 assists), Mekhi Taylor (2 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Bodie Cannata (3 goals). Colin McLoy dominated in the faceoff X for Pingree, which saw goaltender Max Becker turn aside 11 shots for the win.
Essex Tech 6, Greater Lowell 3: Senior captain David Egan had three goals an an assist while Bryan Swaczyk produced two scores as the Hawks (7-1 CAC, 7-3 overall) prevailed in a low-scoring affair. Damian Biersteker made 10 saves in net for the winners, who also got a goal from defenseman and captain Charlie Locke, as well as assists from Dominic Tiberii, Aidan Conley and Armani Booth.
Lynnfield 13, Ipswich 8: The Tigers (4-4) fell behind by four goals at halftime and, despite drawing within two over the final 24 minutes, couldn't get any closer. Henry Wright led the Ipswich offense with five goals and one assist while Becket Devoe scored twice and Eliot Donovan added a goal and two assists. Ryan Orroth, the goalie, stopped eight shots.
North Reading 8, Hamilton-Wenham 7: Four goals by the hosts on a 2-minute non-releasable penalty proved to be the Generals' (3-7) undoing. Brady Scudder and Will Moroney both had a pair of goals for H-W, with Rafi Santomenna, Matt Tersolo and Charlie Schibli also scored. Goalie Ben Woods had a half-dozen saves.
Archbishop Williams 9, Bishop Fenwick 8: Despite four more goals and a helper from senior captain Manny Alvarez-Segee, the Crusaders (6-5) dropped a heartbreaker on the road. Middie Tyler Mullen added a pair of goals; Chris Stevens and Joey Marshall had solo tallies; and Jake Westin and Michael DeFelice each had one assist. Will Gibbs was again stellar between the pipes, making 16 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 18, Beverly 9: The Tanners improved to 6-2 behind four goals and four assists apiece from McKayla Fisher and Brooke Lomasney. McKenna Forni, Siobhan Smith, Lauren Woods and Madi Barrett each added two goals while goalies Caitlin Snow and Lauren Leggett split time in net in the win.
For Beverly, Lily Shea had two goals and four assists and Angelina Mazzone had two goals and an assist. Sammy Sprissler added two goals, Kayleigh Crowell had a goal and an assist and Lauren Caley (goal) and Jossy Silva (goal, assist) also contributed. Abbie Kelly made seven saves in goal.
Pingree 17, BB&M 12: Schuyler Lloyd had seven goals and dished out an assist to lead the Highlanders to victory. Cameron Traveis also scored seven times while Mia Shuman had three goals and a helper. Elena McCloskey made 11 saves in goal to help preserve the victory.
Hamilton-Wenham 17, North Reading 6: The Generals came out charging, scoring 11 goals in the opening half before cruising to victory. Haley Hamilton erupted for nine more goals, Stewart Bernard had three goals and Kara O'Shea had two goals and five assists. Riley Clarke added a pair of goals as well while Ava Vautour made 10 saves on 16 shots.
Swampscott 14, Gloucester 2: The Big Blue rolled behind Coco Clopton's seven goals and two assists. Broghan Laundry added three goals and four helpers, Abby Eichler had two goals and three assists and Brooke Waters had a goal and two assists.
Ipswich 15, Lynnfield 6: The Tigers were led by Halle Greenleaf (3 goals, 3 assists), Kayden Flather (3 goals), Ella Stein (2 goals, 2 assists), Maddie Duffy (2 goals, 2 assists) and Estelle Gromko (2 goals, assist). Skyler Moseley, Julie Moseley and Carolyn Bailey each had one goal while Lexi Wright had three caused turnovers and four ground balls. Ashton Flather made nine saves in net.
Marblehead 14, Winthrop 4: The Magicians picked up a convincing win behind four goals and an assist from Sydney Langton. Hadley Wales added three goals and two assists while Lucy Wales, Romona Gillett and Isabelle Ferrante each scored twice. Gigi Lombardi rounded out the Marblehead scoring with one goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Matignon 0: The Crusaders picked up the victory.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Pentucket 0: At Manchester Athletic Club, the Generals (9-0) remained spotless on the season with wins by Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0), Laynee Wilkins (6-1, 6-0) and the teams of Nora Gamber/Brynn McKechnie (6-0, 6-0) and Alison Campbell/Meryn Desimone (6-1, 6-4).
Beverly 5, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue didn't feel the courts were playable so the Panthers were awarded a forfeit victory.
Danvers 5, Winthrop 0: Straight set wins by Madison Savage (6-1, 6-1), Abby Lyman (7-6, 6-3), Amanda Tinkham (6-2, 6-0) and Jenny Patel/Sophie Sanidas (6-1, 6-2) and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin (6-3, 6-1) carried the day for the Falcons.
Newburyport 4, Ipswich 0: For the Tigers (1-4), captains Mackenzie Rokes and Zoe Forni were tied 5-5 in the second set of a good match when rain cancelled the rest of the bout.
BOYS TENNIS
Newburyport 4, Ipswich 1: Jack Vanderbilt picked up the point for the Tigers with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 second singles win.
Winthrop 4, Danvers 0: The Falcons dipped to 2-5 on the year with the final match of the day rained out.
St. John's Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: Remaining perfect in league play, the Eagles (8-2) got rain shortened pro set wins wins from Charles Kirby (8-0), Alex Melville (8-0), Mark McDuffee (8-0) and the teams of Luke Prokopis/Peter Nguyen (8-0).
BASEBALL
Malden Catholic 6, St. John's Prep 4: With two in scoring position and one out in the seventh, the Eagles (6-5) were unable to force the runs home and couldn't take advantage of 11 total walks. Cam LaGrassa had a hit and scored three times for St. John's, Nick Solitro provided two hits, Aidan Driscoll and Kyle Webster had RBI and Joe Williams and Cam Wodarski combined for 11 strikeouts.
Pingree 3, Hebron 1: Max Jacobsen's bases loaded single broke a 1-1 tie and sent Pingree (7-3) to its sixth win in the last seven outings. Danny Alepa made an amazing catch in center to preserve the lead, Quinn Moses tripled to set up an insurance run in the sixth and Jaylon Richardson collected the win with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Ryan Mittleman had a strong start, allowing only four hits and no earned runs.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Archbishop Williams 4: Anthony Marino collected nine strikeouts and Fenwick (5-7) stayed hot at the plate to win its third in a row. Marino helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI, Gianni Mercurio doubled with two runs and an RBI and Costa Beechin, Chris Faraca, Mike Faragi, Andrew McKenzie (2 RBI) and Dan Reddick had other key hits.
Melrose 4, Swampscott 1: Jason Bouffard's RBI double plated Harry Riddell (single), but the Big Blue (6-4) didn't muster much else in the way of offense in the non-league setback.
SOFTBALL
Ipswich 17, Northeast 11: Lexi James homered and hit two doubles to help the Tigers win a slug fest. Katie Bekeritis had three hits with a triple and a double, Caroline Spencer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Emma Campbell and Annabel Morris combined to pitch well.
Marblehead 12, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Grace Martin fired a 2-hitter with eight strikeouts and collected an RBI to power the Magicians (4-6). Shortstop Ila Bumagin went 3-for-4 at the dish while Sophia Hailsey helped break the game open with a 2-run double.
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 88, Winthrop 47: Winning events for the Falcons were Chloe Hertigan (high jump), Emily Tobin (triple jump), Cali Abbatessa (shot put), Maddie Little (javelin), Katie Walfield (low hurdles), Alexa Hinowitz (100), Ava Newton (200), Georgia Prouty (400), Emma Eagan (800), Arianna McNulty (mile) and Courtney Hinchion (2-mile).
Saugus 84, Salem 14: Moise Medjine won the discus for the Witches and also picked up second place in the shot put.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 107, Winthrop 20: The 4x100 relay of Bryce Kassiotis, Mike Rinella, Bradley Piscitello and Charlie Garlin had a key showing to help the Falcons move to 4-1 overall. Also turning in strong meets were Jacob Wescott (long jump), Chris McCrea (mile), Jake Ryan (triple jump) and Reagan Little (discus).
Saugus 66, Salem 61: Solano Osman doubled up in winning the long jump and triple jump and Pat Conn doubled in the 100 and 200 for Salem while Beckford Mathyas (discus), Jesse Round (low hurdles) and Colin Bower (2-mile) also won events.