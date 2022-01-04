BOYS HOCKEY
St. John's Prep 7, Bishop Guertin 0: Senior defenseman Tommy Tilas of Peabody scored his first varsity goal for the Eagles, which turned out to be the game-winner in his team's convincing road shutout in New Hampshire. Tilas got the team's Derek Hines helmet for his all-around excellent game on the night.
Playing his first game of the season, goaltender Peyton Palladino got the win after making seven saves before giving way to Brian Cronin (1 save) to preserve the shutout. Offensively, captain Pierce Blaeser scored a 'Michigan Goal' from behind the Guertin net on the power play, one of two man-up strikes the Eagles had during a second period 5-minute major, with fellow captain Tommy Sarni also singing the strings.
Christian Rosa, Harlan Graber, Sarni again and Jimmy Ayers also scored for St. John's Prep (now 3-1), which moved the puck very well. Defensively, the pairing of freshman Nick Brandano and sophomore Jack Doherty were standouts for the winners.
Winthrop 2, Beverly 1: The Panthers suffered their third one-goal loss of the season, falling at Larsen Rink despite outshooting the hosts, 35-22. The Orange-and-Black were snakebitten, hitting two crossbars and three posts as well.
Jimmy O'Connell stopped 20 shots in net for Beverly (now 2-5), with defenseman Jaxon Thomas scoring in the second period on assists from fellow seniors Austin Bernard and Cam Cook.