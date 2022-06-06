BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Nashoba 1: The Magicians won their Division 2 first round bout behind dominant doubles wins from Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster (6-1, 6-0) and Etan Farfel/Jayden Janock (6-1, 6-0). Mika Garber added a win at first singles, 6-4, 6-3, while Aidan Ryan took his third singles match, 7-6, 6-1. Marblehead now plays the winner of Melrose/Sharon in the Sweet 16.
Swampscott 4, Ashland 1: The Big Blue won their Division 3 tourney opener thanks to wins from Tate Greenfield (6-2, 6-1), Charles Schepens (6-1, 6-0), Nick Custer (6-0, 6-3) and the first doubles team of Trevor Talebian/Colin Masucci (6-4, 6-0). Swampscott will now head to Wilmington on Wednesday (4 p.m.) for a Sweet 16 match.
St. John's Prep 5, Central Catholic 0: The Eagles (16-3) rolled over their rivals in the Division 1 first round. Singles wins came from Hunter Wolters (6-4, 6-2), Paul Neal (6-0, 6-0), Charles Kirby (6-0, 6-0), while doubles triumphs were secured by Jack Prokopis/Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-0) and Luke Free/Ben Liptak (6-1, 6-0). St. John's moves on to host Cambridge R & L on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Round of 16.
Hopkinton 4, Beverly 1: The Panthers fell in their Div. 2 tournament opener, with their lone win coming at third singles from senior captain Owen O'Brien (4-6, 6-4, (10-8)). Olie Forhaug battled admirably at first singles before ultimately falling 6-1, 6-2 against a conference MVP talent; Ryan Dunleavy came up short at second singles, 6-2, 6-4; Luca Pasquarello and Henrique Bazei lost at second doubles, 6-4, 6-1; and freshman Liam Timpone and Pablo Perez fell 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Beverly was playing without senior captain Thomas Schroter, normally a first doubles standout, who missed the match with an illness.
Walpole 4, Masconomet 1: The Chieftains fell short in their Division 2 tournament opener.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oliver Ames 3, Marblehead 2: The Magicians battled hard until the end, but ultimately came up just short in their Division 2 first round bout. Wins came from Maddie Conlon at second singles (6-2, 7-5) and Charly Cooper at third singles (1-6, 6-1, 6-4). The match came down to second doubles, with Oliver Ames coming back for a 6-2, 0-6, 7-5 triumph to seal it.
Swampscott 3, Cape Cod 2: Laine Foutes won the deciding match at third singles, coming out with a 6-3, 6-3 victory to send the Big Blue into the next round. Meggie Jenson and Victoria Quagrello also won, 6-1, 6-3, at first doubles, as did the second doubles tandem of Anna Ratner and Anastasia Shub (6-1, 6-0).
Notre Dame Hingham 5, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders season came to a close against a strong Notre Dame team in the opening round of the Div. 2 playoffs. Fenwick finishes the spring with an 11-9 record.
BASEBALL
Mansfield 6, Danvers 5: On the road, the Falcons (13-9) pushed the No. 3 seed in Division 2 to the brink but fell when the Hornets got a sacrifice fly to walk off in the bottom of the seventh. Tyler O'Neill (1-for-4, 2 runs) scored on a wild pitch to put Danvers ahead 4-3 in the sixth but Mansfield got a solo homer to tie it in the bottom half. The Falcons had a 13-7 edge in hits with Zack Hamel getting two with two RBI and Aidan Lanphere (RBI) and Joe Zamejtis (RBI) each having three hits. Sophomore Mike Moroney struck out seven in an excellent effort on the mound. John Curran and Caleb White also had hits and scored.
Marblehead 6, Canton 2: Craig Michalowski (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Liam McIlory (2-for-4, run, RBI) set the tone at the top of the lineup and the Magicians (14-7) advanced to the Division 2 Sweet Sixteen with a win at Seaside Park. Ian Maude went the distance on the hill, scattering five hits, while Schuyler Schmitt had an RBI triple and Brady Lavender chipped in with a double. Marblehead travels to Mansfield for the next round.
Dighton-Reheboth 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: The No. 22 seed Crusaders (12-10) were locked in a 1-1 battle late when D-R got a 2-run homer to break the tie and advance in Division 3 playoff action. Bryce Leaman's sacrifice RBI scored Dan Reddick, who's double was one of only three hits by Fenwick with Nick Villano and Anthony Marino getting the others. Marino battled on the hill, fanning three with four hits allowed in five innings.
Oakmont 7, Swampscott 2: Jason Bouffard and John Cuttle had two hits each but the Big Blue (13-8) were limited offensively in a road Division 3 tournament bout. Matt Schroeder scored a run and Harry Riddell had a hit and Pierce Friedman pitched very well, holding Oakmond to just three hits with four strikeouts over six innings of work.
Bay Path 8, Ipswich 3: The Tigers (6-15) went down swinging in their first state tournament appearance since 2009 by scoring twice in the top of the seventh before Bay Path closed it out in D4 first round action.
Braintree 11, Beverly 2: Logan Petrosino's 2-run double made it a 6-2 game in the third but the powerful Wamps proved too much for the Panthers (14-8) in Division 1 tournament play.
SOFTBALL
North Andover 8, Beverly 2: The Panthers (14-7) fell short in their Division 1 Round of 32 tournament tilt despite hits from eight different players. Emily Stilwell pitched great in relief and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John's Prep 3, Brockton 0: The Eagles cruised to another sweep in the second round of the Division 1 state tournament.