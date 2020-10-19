FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Swampscott 1: Madi Monahan took a pass from Tess Keaney and scored the game-winning goal to send the Magicians (2-1) to victory. Mae Colwell also found the back of the net for the winners, who got eight saves from goalie Emily Doughman. Jane O'Neil also played well up front for Marblehead, as did Cannan Whittier and Ana Ziaziulia in the midfield and Haven Linehan on defense.
Chloe Rakauskas made six saves for Swampscott (2-1-1), with Olivia Passelaqua and Harper Clopton also turning in strong games.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: A goal from Grace Morey, assisted by Arianna Costello, wasn't enough to prevent the Crusaders (2-1-1) from suffering their first loss of the season. Goalkeeper Cat Elias stopped 13 shots in net for Fenwick, which also had stellar performances from Kailey Silva, Emily McPhail and Shannon Nagy. GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Lynnfield 0: Senior Elle Carter kept the sheet clean for the fourth time in five starts as the Generals remained unbeaten atop the CAL Baker at 4-0-1. Junior Claire Nistl netted the game-winner in the seventh minute with an assist from Kara O'Shea, who later assisted on fellow junior Jane Maguire's goal.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Lynnfield 0: The Generals (now 2-2-2) played perhaps their best game of the season despite not being able to punch home a goal. Head coach Matt Gauron lauded the collective defensive effort as his team only gave up a couple of shots on the day against a strong Lynnfield squad.
GOLF
Bishop Fenwick 152, St. Mary's 144: The Crusaders (10-2) got 32 points from Jason Romans, 23 from Gavin Belt and 22 apiece from John Bennett and Leo Schroeder to record yet another quality win.
Bishop Fenwick takes two: The Crusaders grabbed a pair of impressive wins over the weekend, topping Austin Prep, 179-157, and then Arlington Catholic, 175-165. Fenwick's depth shined brightly both days, with Cade Buckley leading the charge with 32 points and 36 points, respectively.
Masconomet 42, Beverly 30: The Chieftains (4-0) remained unbeaten behind strong performances from Hadyn Kornusky, Tommy Sacco, Chris O'Grady and AJ Sacco, all of whom won their individual matches. On Saturday, Masco topped Danvers at Ferncroft in a tight one (37.5-34.5). AJ Sacco had a 7-2 win in that one, which was his first ever varsity match. Tyler Feldberg added a 6-3 win to put Masco over the hump.
St. John's Prep 232, Xaverian 240: The Eagles moved to 8-0 on the season in tough conditions at Ferncroft thanks to a 2-under par 34 from Alex Landry. Landry double bogeyed his first hole of the day before birdying two, three, seven and nine to finish under par. Emmet Phelan was close behind at 37, while Aidan LeBlanc (39), Terry Manning (40), Connor Remley (41) and Ian Rourke (41) also factored into the scoring.
Georgetown 94, Hamilton-Wenham 78: Andrew Winch scored a team-best 15 points for the Generals in the setback.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 16, Innovation 39: Anthony Iannalfo won Saturday's race in 19:48 and the Hawks took the top four places to earn the meet victory. Griffin Adams finished second in 20:28, Thomas Flynn was third in 21:17, Kevin Rush finished fourth in 21:18 and Dennis Denning came in sixth overall at 21:36.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Innovation 48: The Hawks had the first five across the line in Saturday's win led by Maddie McDonald's first place run of 23:14. Lily Robinson came in second followed by Emily Ernst (24:28), Makayla Vigneaux (24:29) and Helen Clark (25:04).
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Stang 0: The Crusaders improved to 4-1 by sweeping Stang, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23.