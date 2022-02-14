GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, St. Mary's Lynn 2: Junior Abbey Millman had both goals as the Crusaders (6-7-2) earned their first-ever point against the rival Spartans. Millman's first goal was shorthanded as she came out of the penalty box for a breakaway to tie it 1-1 and the second, which came with 2:36 to play, was assisted by Ali Sprissler. Freshman goalie Ella Tucker had a great game with 33 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 10, Everett 2: Playing the final two periods of a game that started on Jan. 26 but was postponed because of a Zamboni malfunction, the Generals (8-8) expanded upon a two-goal advantage coming in by scoring three times in the second frame and five more in the third to win going away.
Sophomore defenseman Evan Haughey and freshman forward Tyler Russo both had their first varsity goals for the winners. Another ninth grader, Mate Tardi, had two goals and an assist; sophomore Will Stidsen added two goals of his own; and senior Drew Dolan had one goal and two helpers. Other goal scorers included Zack Walles, Rafi Santomenna and Lucas Hunt, with two assists coming off the sticks of Elijah Greenberg, Aidan Donovan, and brothers Seamus Heney and Liam Heney. Ryan Dolaher and Hunt had single helpers and goalies Cooper Miller (2 periods, 1 GA) and Luke Graham (1 period, 1 GA) each made five stops.
Bedford, N.H. 4, Marblehead 1: The Headers (7-7-2) were stymied by hitting a half-dozen pipes, generating plenty of offense but just one goal on the evening. That was scored by freshman James Caeran, with fellow frosh Kyle Hart and senior Aidan Ryan assisting. Griffin Winter stopped 16 shots in net.
Oliver Ames 8, Swampscott 3: Defenseman Quinn Hitchcock netted a pair of goals while fellow sophomore Will Roddy had one for the Big Blue (3-13-1). Derek Faia had an assist as did freshman John Stanchfield for his first varsity point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 46, Saugus 32: Junior Taylor Bovardi had an excellent all-around game with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists as the Chieftains (12-4) won their sixth straight contest. Senior co-captains Krystal Zepaj (15 points) and Sarah Green (6 points, 7 rebounds) also had strong games for Masco.\
Ipswich 51, Greater Lawrence 21: Senior captain Carter King paced the Tigers to a non-league triumph by pouring in 19 points.
Covenant Christian 46, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall 21: The Cougars won their IGC quarterfinals matchup behind a career-high 30 points from Abby Baird.
Winthrop 54, Salem Academy 29: Junior captain Cindy Shehu had 17 points for the Navigators (now 12-6) while Kianny Nirabal-Nunez was also in double figures with 10 points.
North Reading 48, Danvers 41: The Falcons took a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but had trouble scoring down the stretch in the eventual setback. Kristina Yebba had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the way, while Kaylee Marsello (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Gabby Chisholm (5 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) also played well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saugus 44, Essex Tech 41 (OT): The Hawks let up the lead in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling by a bucket in overtime. Shawn O'Keefe had another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, while Cael Dineen added nine points and 15 rebounds.
Greater Lawrence 77, Ipswich 73: Ray Cuevas continued to impress, scoring 31 points with four triples in the competitive loss on Monday. Toby Adams also hit four 3-balls, finishing with 14 points, while Charlie Henderson also reached double digits with 13.
Salem Academy 64, Winthrop 49: The Navigators got 22 points from Dexter Brown and 18 from Jorbert Peralta en route to the sound out of conference win. Ivan Paredes added 12 points in the win.
Wakefield 69, Marblehead 54: The Magicians (9-7) trailed by just three at the half but fell victim to some hot shooting from Wakefield (11 threes in the second half) down the stretch en route to the loss. Marblehead scored just seven points in the fourth quarter. Leading the way in defeat was Kipp Schauder (15 points), while Bo Raitto and Tyrone Countrymon each had 10.
FENCING
Eagles place fourth at states: St. John's Prep closed out the 2022 season with a fourth place finish at the state championship on Sunday at Boston Fencing Club in Allston. Seeded third going in, the Eagles had a by in the round of 16. They reached the semifinals by beating Cambridge Rindge and Latin, 14-6, in the quarters only to miss the final after a tough loss to Boston Latin in the semis. Seniors Cam Eich and Colby Crews led a team made up of four juniors (Jack Jaworski, Adam Slivka, Phil Jorge and Harrison Wakefield), four sophomores (Aiden Miller, Sean Zeng, Ben Foley and Sean Drzewiczewski) and two freshman (Kyle Nichols and Manu Challagulla).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 63, Wentworth 53: The Gulls improved to 15-8 behind double-digit scoring efforts from Tara Laugeni (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Sarah Dempsey (12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks) and Emily St. Thomas (10 points, 2 rebounds).
Gordon 81, Western New England 71: Ami Rivera went off for 27 points on an efficient 8-for-11 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line to propel Gordon (10-12) to victory. Isabella Rivera added 18 points and five boards, while Serianna Anderson (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Madison Wynbeek (12 points, 6 rebounds) also played well.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 76, Wentworth 68: The Gulls moved to 12-9 on the season thanks to 28 points, four rebounds and three assists from starting guard Jalen Echevarria. Billy Arseneault added 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Cameron Ray (12 points, 5 rebounds) also reached double figures.