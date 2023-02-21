GYMNASTICS
Misiura, Wescott shine: At the state individual championships at Tewksbury, Masconomet's Bella Misiura came in fourth in the all-around with a total of 37.625 with her score of 9.55 on bars taking the state individual title. She also notched 9.7 on vault (second), 8.95 on beam and 9.425 on floor.
Danvers High sent four competitors and was led by Kaylee Wescott, who was fifth all-around at 37.225. Her 9.7 on vault was tied for third best and her 9.7 on the floor exercise was also tied for third. Maddie Wescott was 12th all-around (35.975) and placed in the top ten on bars; Camryn Donovan was 13th all-around (35.850) and Maddie Magliero was 15th all-around (35.775) and scored 9.550 on floor.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 57, Essex Tech 34: The Panthers picked up a win in the opening round of the Goodhue Memorial Tournament thanks to Nikki Erricola's 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Abby Ruggieri added 15 points and six boards while Molly Potter chipped in with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists. Beverly will play Reading in the finals on Tuesday at 2:45.
For the Hawks (7-12), Thais Dos Santos led the way with 11 points and five steals while Hailey Roach chipped in six points and Tenley Mugford had five. Essex Tech will play North Reading at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 58, Bishop Fenwick 55: The Crusaders turned in a strong effort against a good team, getting 19 points from James Meklis to lead the way in the tight defeat. Ben Zaniboni added 10 points while Nate Allder, Kurtis Bruch and Brady Jenkins each had six.
Beverly 65, Everett 49: The Panthers (15-6) won their consolation game Monday in the Comcast Tournament behind 35 points and 12 rebounds from Ryder Frost. The junior standout was subsequently named to the all-tourney team.
Swampscott 49, Lynn Classical 38: The Big Blue (9-11) closed out the regular season with a good win and will now await their fate in the state tournament. Liam Wales led the way with 13 points, Riad Benagour had 10 and Max Brodsky chipped in nine. Henry Beuttler was a standout defensively.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Shawsheen 4, Beverly 2: Junior captain Halle Greenleaf scored to tie the game, 2-2, in the third but the Rams got the last two to top Beverly (10-8-1) for the first time ever. Eighth grader Clara Cary also scored, making it 1-1 in the first, for the Panthers.
Longmeadow 2, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains (5-14) were blanked in the first round of the Brianna McCarthy Tournament hosted by Methuen/Tewskbury and will now face Matignon in the consolation round later this week. Mackenzie Cronin had one of her best games of the year in net with 32 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Wakefield 6, Danvers 1: The Falcons (6-10-3) grabbed a quick lead on freshman Cooper Dunham's sixth goal of the season, but the host Warriors responded with four goals before the first period ended and netted two more the second to skate away with the win.
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2: In the opening round of the Newburyport Bank Tournament, the Generals (6-12-1) got a pair of first period tallies but couldn't find the net over the final 30 minutes. Freshman Bruce Danaher continues his recent hot streak with a goal and an assist, with senior Will Brown also ripping the twine. Assists went to Will Stidsen and Charlie Collins, with sophomore Cooper Miller stopping 20-of-23 shots before the Panthers scored on an empty netter to seal it.