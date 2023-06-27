NECBL
North Shore Navigators 4, Martha's Vineyard 3: Jake Berger's third hit of the day was an RBI double in the seventh that broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Navs (7-10) to their third straight victory. Jack McElroy came up with a pinch hit single and set the franchise record for games played while Tristan Ciampa struck out two for a clean ninth and the save.
Evan Griffis had two hits and scored twice and other RBI came from Harry Kaczmar and Jacob Jarrell.
LEGION BASEBALL
Lowell 4, Beverly/Salem 0: Rocco Ryan and Gavin Gold had two hits each and Post 331 had six total hit but couldn't scratch out a run in taking their first District 8 loss of the summer season. Noah Guanci struck out five and allowed only for hits in 6 2/3 innings of work but Beverly/Salem made two costly errors that led to three unearned runs.