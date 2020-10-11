This weekend's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been postponed again due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Patriots.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the game will now be played next Sunday. No official kickoff times have been announced by the NFL or by either team.
New England was originally scheduled to play Denver at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, but the game was pushed back to Monday at 5 p.m. after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday night, forcing the team to close its facility for three days and raising concerns additional players might test positive.
The Patriots re-opened their facility on Saturday and held a day of practice, but after another positive test was reported on Sunday the league decided to push things back again.
According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the latest player to test positive was Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart.
The NFL also announced that both teams will now have a Week 5 bye, meaning the Patriots and Broncos both spent their only week off preparing for a game they expected to play on schedule, and now the teams will have to play 12 games in a row to finish the season.
Denver will have its own scheduling mess to work out. The Broncos last played on Thursday Night Football all the way back on Oct. 1 and are scheduled to host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday. In order for the Patriots game to be made up then, that game will have to be rescheduled as well, which may have a domino effect that could impact even more team's schedules and bye weeks down the road.